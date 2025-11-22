Projected Lineups for Senators vs Sharks – 11/22/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

SENATORS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (10-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Lars Eller — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk continued to skate at Senators practice on Friday, but the forward remained in a noncontact jersey.

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Dickinson could be a healthy scratch; coach Ryan Warsofsky said the Sharks will manage the defenseman’s time ahead of a game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … If Dickinson does not play, Mukhamadullin would return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

