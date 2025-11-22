Projected Lineups for Senators vs Sharks – 11/22/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
SENATORS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (10-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN1
Senators projected lineup
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Lars Eller — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk continued to skate at Senators practice on Friday, but the forward remained in a noncontact jersey.
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Sam Dickinson
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Dickinson could be a healthy scratch; coach Ryan Warsofsky said the Sharks will manage the defenseman’s time ahead of a game against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … If Dickinson does not play, Mukhamadullin would return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
