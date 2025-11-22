Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Predators – 11/22/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (14-1-5) at PREDATORS (6-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Landeskog will move to the top power-play unit and will play at the net-front.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

Josi will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.

