Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Predators – 11/22/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (14-1-5) at PREDATORS (6-10-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT2
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Landeskog will move to the top power-play unit and will play at the net-front.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
Josi will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury.
