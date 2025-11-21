NHL Morning Recap – November 21, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 12 NHL games that were played on Nov. 20, 2025. Which includes a showdown between Alex Ovechkin and Ivan Demidov. As well as the Dallas Stars and the Vancouver Canucks in the late game.

CAPITALS 8 at CANADIENS 4

Ovechkin Powers Capitals to 8-4 Rout of Canadiens with Hat Trick

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 1:00 – Alex Ovechkin (8) from Dylan Strome (13)

P2 2:00 – Ethen Frank (1) from Ovechkin (10), Strome (14)

P2 3:38 – Frank (2) from Aliaksei Protas (7), Hendrix Lapierre (3)

P2 14:26 – Jakob Chychrun (5) from John Carlson (14)

P2 17:25 – Sonny Milano (2) from Frank (4), Rasmus Sandin (5)

P3 16:03 – Ovechkin (9) from Strome (15)

P3 17:56 – Ovechkin (10) from Carlson (15)

P3 18:34 – Milano (3) from Frank (5)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 15:47 – Brendan Gallagher (1) from Noah Dobson (12), Ivan Demidov (11)

P2 7:53 – Joe Veleno (1) from Mike Matheson (8), Gallagher (8)

P2 15:04 – Nick Suzuki (5) from Alexandre Carrier (6), Zack Bolduc (3)

P3 5:37 – Mike Matheson (4) from Cole Caufield (8), Lane Hutson (15)

DEVILS 0 at PANTHERS 1

Panthers Shut Out Devils in 1-0 Victory

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 12:58 – Sam Reinhart (11) from Gustav Forsling (10)

ISLANDERS 5 at RED WINGS 0

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 6:46 – Calum Ritchie (2) from Maxim Shabanov (3), Adam Boqvist (1)

P1 14:54 – Shabanov (2) from Casey Cizikas (3), Ritchie (1)

P2 3:19 – Mathew Barzal (6) unassisted

P2 5:04 – Bo Horvat (14) from Ryan Pulock (9), Emil Heineman (6)

P3 6:52 – Shabanov (3) from Cizikas (4)

BLUE JACKETS 3 at MAPLE LEAFS 2 – OT

Blue Jackets’ Fantilli & Greaves Return Home to Help Defeat Maple Leafs in Overtime

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 3:17 – Dmitri Voronkov (9) from Adam Fantilli (8), Zach Werenski (11)

P2 12:01 – Fantilli (7) from Voronkov (9), Werenski (12)

OT 4:21 – Fantilli (8) from Werenski (13)

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P2 14:12 – Dakota Mermis (1) from John Tavares (15)

P3 3:33 – Tavares (12) from Easton Cowan (4), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (13)

BLUES 2 at FLYERS 3 – OT

Flyers Erase Another 2-Goal Blues Lead to Win in Overtime

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 5:31 – Justin Faulk (5) from Oskar Sundqvist (9), Nathan Walker (4)

P1 12:08 – Faulk (6) from Jake Neighbours (2), Jordan Kyrou (6)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 17:57 – Rodrigo Abols (1) from Owen Tippett (6), Trevor Zegras (14)

P3 11:49 – Tyson Foerster (5) from Emil Andrae (3), Travis Konecny (10)

OT 3:51 – Travis Sanheim (2) from Travis Konecny (11), Sean Couturier (9)

OILERS 1 at LIGHTNING 2 – OT

Lightning Make Late Comeback to Down Oilers 2-1 in Overtime Thriller

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 1:32 – Trent Frederic (2) from Leon Draisaitl (13)

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P3 17:28 – Nick Paul (1) from J.J. Moser (5), Emil Lilleberg (2)

OT 1:43 – Jake Guentzel (12) from Darren Raddysh (6), Nikita Kucherov (10)

KRAKEN 3 at BLACKHAWKS 2

Kraken’s Three-Goal Period Leads To 3-2 Win Over Blackhawks

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P3 5:09 – Tye Kartye (2) from Oscar Fisker Molgaard (1), Brandon Montour (7)

P3 7:13 – Wright (5) from Ryker Evans (2), Berkly Catton (4)

P3 17:42 – Jaden Schwartz (8) from Montour (8), Mason Marchment (8)

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P2 0:43 – Tyler Bertuzzi (10) from Teuvo Teravainen (10), Frank Nazar (9)

P2 10:07 – Teravainen (5) from Bertuzzi (7), Artyom Levshunov (11)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at MAMMOTH 2

Jack Eichel Leads Offense in Golden Knights’ Win Over the Mammoth

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P2 3:09 – Jack Eichel (9) from Pavel Dorofeyev (5), Shea Theodore (8)

P2 16:51 – Eichel (10) from Braeden Bowman (1), Theodore (9)

P3 0:45 – Bowman (3) from Eichel (17), Theodore (10)

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P2 3:28 – Ben Hutton (2) from Cole Reinhardt (2)

P2 6:38 – Nate Schmidt (1) from Ian Cole (7), Clayton Keller (12)

RANGERS 3 at AVALANCHE 6

Avalanche Win 7th Straight Game in 6-3 Victory Over Rangers

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 2:26 – J.T. Miller (5) from Mika Zibanejad (6), Adam Fox (14)

P2 3:58 – Adam Edstrom (1) from Sam Carrick (5), Braden Schneider (4)

P3 10:18 – Miller (6) from Fox (15), Zibanejad (7)

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 19:33 – Nathan MacKinnon (15) from Martin Necas (13), Samuel Girard (2)

P2 17:15 – Cale Makar (7) from Necas (14), MacKinnon (20)

P3 2:36 – Brock Nelson (6) from Sam Malinski (10), Scott Wedgewood (1)

P3 10:48 – MacKinnon (16) from Makar (20), Necas (15)

P3 18:35 – Makar (8) from Jack Drury (5)

P3 19:47 – Ross Colton (4) from Nelson (5)

KINGS 3 at SHARKS 4 – SO

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 16:04 – Joel Armia (4) unassisted

P2 1:47 – Anze Kopitar (4) from Trevor Moore (3), Cody Ceci (5)

P3 19:01 – Adrian Kempe (7) from Kevin Fiala (7), Kopitar (8)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 2:33 – Adam Gaudette (5) from Ty Dellandrea (6), Collin Graf (6)

P1 19:50 – Dellandrea (2) from Graf (7), Dmitry Orlov (12)

P2 17:04 – Philipp Kurashev (6) from Will Smith (13), Macklin Celebrini (18)

Shootout Summary:

SJS – Kurashev

SENATORS 3 at DUCKS 2

Senators Take a 3-2 Road Win Over the Ducks

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 16:39 – Nick Cousins (4) from Nick Jensen (4), Dylan Cozens (8)

P2 19:02 – Shane Pinto (10) from Stephen Halliday (1), David Perron (8)

P3 18:02 – Drake Batherson (7) from Jake Sanderson (11), Jordan Spence (7)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P2 13:08 – Beckett Sennecke (7) from Cutter Gauthier (12), Leo Carlsson (17)

P2 14:34 – Mason McTavish (4) from Chris Kreider (5), Troy Terry (17)

STARS 4 at CANUCKS 2

Oettinger Stops 34 in Stars’ 4-2 Win Over Canucks

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 0:55 – Mavrik Bourque (3) from Justin Hryckowian (3)

P1 7:44 – Jason Robertson (12) unassisted

P3 10:47 – Colin Blackwell (2) from Radek Faksa (7)

P3 18:29 – Mikko Rantanen (10) from Jamie Benn (1)

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 3:06 – Linus Karlsson (3) unassisted

P1 14:25 – Elias Pettersson (7) from Jake DeBrusk (3), Kiefer Sherwood (4)