Lightning Make Late Comeback to Down Oilers 2-1 in Overtime Thriller

The Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning squared off on Thursday night (Nov. 20) at Benchmark International Arena in downtown Tampa, Florida. This was the first matchup between these two teams this season, with the next one not slated until late March.

Tampa Bay began this one with a 10-7-2 record, sitting in a tie with the Ottawa Senators for fourth in the Atlantic Division.

Edmonton started this one at 9-9-4, holding down fifth place in the Pacific Division.

The Lightning took this one 2-1 in overtime. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers got on the board first when Trent Frederic slapped a Leon Draisaitl feed home. Things got a bit chippy in the latter half when Curtis Douglas and Darnell Nurse dropped the gloves, ultimately leading to Nurse being absent for a combined 17 minutes of play due to instigator and 10-minute misconduct penalties. That was all for the first frame, and the Oilers held a 1-0 lead at the break. The shots were 11-8 in their favour.

The second period was a quiet but physical one as Edmonton held their 1-0 lead heading to the final period. The Lightning took over the lead in shots at 19-18.

The third period was locked down by the Oilers until 2:32 left when Nick Paul stepped in and finally beat Calvin Pickard to tie the game. That would send things to overtime with things tied 1-1 after three periods and the shots in Tampa Bay’s favour at 33-22.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Edmonton Oilers (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

In a short but wild overtime period, it was Jake Guentzel who blew one past Pickard to end things. It was a 2-1 victory for the Bolts, with the final shot count in their favour at 35-24.

The Lightning play their next game this Saturday night (Nov. 22) when they visit the Washington Capitals. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 5 p.m. MDT.

The Oilers finish their road trip with a game on Saturday when they visit the other team in the Sunshine State. Puck drop against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena is set for 5 p.m. MDT.