Kraken’s Three-Goal Period Leads To 3-2 Win Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken faced off at the United Center in their second meeting of the season. Their first meeting was only 17 days prior, where the Krakend came out with a 3-1 win in Seattle.

It made for an interesting goalie matchup, as Joey Daccord had a 5-1 record in his career against the Blackhawks, whereas Spencer Knight had a 1-2 career record against the Kraken going into the game.

But the Kraken got the best of the Blackhawks in a 3-2 win.

Game Recap

The first period didn’t have a lot going on. There were some chances on both sides, and the Blackhawks got a power play towards the end of the period after a Chandler Stephenson tripping penalty, which Seattle killed off. The score was 0-0, with Seattle leading 9-7 in shots.

In the second period, Tyler Bertuzzi opened up the scoring for the Blackhawks 1-0. The period definitely belonged to Chicago, as they pinned Seattle in their own zone for an extended shift that ended up drawing a Joey Daccord tripping penalty. The Blackhawks converted, 2-0, with a power-play goal by Teuvo Teravainen. Seattle did get a power play from a Frank Nazar trip that didn’t generate anything for them, and the Blackhawks outshot them 13-5.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour defends against Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

There was a power play opportunity for Seattle in the third period from an Ilya Mikheyev hooking penalty that didn’t yield results, but soon after, the Kraken’s Tye Kartye scored off a deflection to make it 2-1. Seattle had a lot of momentum and they tied the game 2-2 from a Ryker Evans goal. Connor Bedard had a breakaway and was hoping for a penalty on the play, and his argues to the ref resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Jaden Schwartz scored on the resulting power-play goal to make the score 3-2, Seattle.

Seattle outshot Chicago 12-3 in the third period, and their dominant final frame sealed the 3-2 win.

What’s Next

Something to watch for Chicago is that Andre Burakovsky did not return to the game after the first period, due to a hit from Ryan Lindgren. The Blackhawks will continue the second half of their back-to-back as they travel to Buffalo, New York, to face the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 21.

Meanwhile, the Kraken move on to game four of their five-game road trip as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 22.