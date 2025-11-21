Oettinger Stops 34 in Stars’ 4-2 Win Over Canucks

The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) beat the Vancouver Canucks (9-11-2) 4-2 on Thursday night thanks to two goals in the third period and a brilliant night in the Dallas crease.

Mavrik Bourque, Jason Robertson, Colin Blackwell, and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves.

Game Recap

The opening period was a busy one, and it started right from puck drop.

Bourque opened the scoring just 55 minutes into the contest after he pounced on his own rebound that slid out from under a sprawling Lankinen.

Just over two minutes later, Karlsson tied the game with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that beat Oettinger.

At 7:44, Robertson pushed his goal-scoring streak to five games with a quick wrist shot from the right faceoff dot as he collected the loose puck, spun around, and fired it past Lankinen. That goal was Robertson’s ninth during this streak.

Dallas Stars forwards Justin Hryckowian and Mavrik Bourque celebrate Bourque’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Pettersson tied the game with a power-play goal at 14:25, in what was a chaotic sequence in front of Oettinger, finally banging home the loose puck for his seventh goal of the season.

After a scoreless middle period, it was Blackwell who broke the 2-2 tie for the Stars at 10:47 of the third period. Radek Faksa collected the puck in the neutral zone and sent Backwell on a breakaway with a nifty backhanded pass, and Blackwell shot the puck along the ice for his second of the season.

Rantanen sealed the victory for the Stars at 18:29 with a spin-o-rama backhander that beat Lankinen just inside the post.

The Canucks outshot the Stars 36-24 and went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Stars went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams will play the Calgary Flames over the weekend. The Stars will be in Calgary on Saturday as they continue their West Coast trip, and the Canucks will host the Flames on Sunday night.