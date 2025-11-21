Senators Take a 3-2 Road Win Over the Ducks

The Ottawa Senators visited the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night as part of the Senators’ seven-game road trip and the Ducks’ six-game homestand. The home team was on their second game of a back-to-back series and hot off a win against the Boston Bruins. On the other hand, the visitors had not played since Saturday, a four-day break to rest, recover, and practice. Goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Petr Mrazek were between the pipes for their respective teams.

First Period

After a holding penalty on Jake Sanderson, the Ducks had an early-period power play, during which they did not score. Later in the period, the Senators also had an unsuccessful power play — despite a handful of good looks — after Beckett Sennecke sat for tripping.

Shortly after their man-advantage, Ottawa took a 1-0 lead when Nick Cousins fired a shot past Mrazek, assisted by Nick Jensen and Dylan Cozens. Ottawa was dominant all around in the first period, leading in shots on goal (nine), faceoff wins (58.8%), and hits (13). Anaheim had four shots on goal, eight hits, and no goals heading into the first intermission.

Second Period

The Ducks had their second power play of the game early in the second period after Cousins took a high-sticking penalty. They did not score during the two minutes. The Senators had their second power play chance after a tripping call on Leo Carlsson, which the Ducks were able to kill.

Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens, defenseman Nick Jensen and left wing Fabian Zetterlund celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Sennecke tied the game up with a goal off the rush at just under seven minutes to go in the second period. Cutter Gauthier and Carlsson assisted. Minutes later, the Ducks took a 2-1 lead with a pass from Chris Kreider to Mason McTavish, who fired the puck past Ullmark. Troy Terry registered the secondary assist on that goal.

The Senators had a chance to answer with a power play after a trip by McTavish, and they acted accordingly. In the final seconds of the man-advantage, Shane Pinto scored, assisted by Stephen Halliday and David Perron. Pinto and crew finished the period with 10 shots on goal to the Ducks’ 12, and they were once again knotted up.

Third Period

The first half of the final period passed with no penalties or goals, though the Ducks registered six shots on goal and the Senators two. The period continued to pass as such, with multiple shots on goal and good looks from each team. Finally, Sanderson was able to poke the puck past Mrazek with under two minutes to go in the game. Drake Batherson and Jordan Spence assisted. Despite pulling their goalie and having an extra attacker, the Ducks were unable to make a last-ditch effort this game, and the Senators took the 3-2 victory.

The Ducks play the Vegas Golden Knights at home on Saturday, and the Senators will visit the San Jose Sharks on the same day.