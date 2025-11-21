Sharks Defeat Kings 4-3 in Shootout

The Los Angeles Kings (10-6-5) traveled to Northern California to take on their Pacific Division rival, the San Jose Sharks (10-8-3) on their home ice at SAP Center. This visit marked the Kings’ second-to-last stop on their final round trip for the month of November before the team travels to Anaheim next week.

It was a special night in San Jose as the Sharks organization honored former star and captain Joe Thornton for his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. A ceremony was held for the beloved veteran, and a tribute was displayed on the bigger-than-life jumbotron as his family watched his special accomplishments alongside him. Thornton originally retired in October 2023; however, he was celebrated tonight for his recent induction.

On the ice, Yaroslav Askarov guarded his home net while Kings’ goaltender Anton Forsberg skated around his crease as he prepared for puck drop. Tonight promised to be an intense and competitive division matchup.

Sharks on Board

The first period was an explosion of sorts. From the second the puck dropped on the ice, the Sharks

“chomped away” as they fought to get on board first. With their luck, the first goal of the night was scored by Sharks’ center, Adam Gaudette, just 2:33 into the game. The wrist shot left netminder Forsberg stunned as they put the Kings in an early hole.

The Kings tried to bite back and tie the game as they appeared agitated and frustrated. It wasn’t until late in the period, at the 3:56 mark, that Joel Armia scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game 1-1. Luck did not last long for Los Angeles as the Sharks struck back with 10 seconds left on the clock. Ty Dellandrea sent a deflected shot past Forsberg as both teams headed into intermission, with San Jose up by one.

Kings Bite Back

Back for more, the second period opened with aggression and dominance from both the Sharks and Kings as they fought for every tooth and nail. The Kings attempted to sneak a few shots into Askarov’s net, but alas, the Russian netminder stood tall as a brick wall. It wasn’t until Kings’ captain Anže Kopitar won the faceoff against Dellandrea and scored a smooth backhand goal at the 18:13 mark.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov celebrates with center Macklin Celebrini and teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Kings in the shootout (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

The Kings, hungry for more, continued with their shooting, sending follow-up shots from Kopitar, Warren Foegele, and Alex Laferriere toward the net, but the 6-foot-3 goaltender shut down the opportunity each time. However, the pressure proved to be too much for the Kings when, with 2:56 remaining, forward Philipp Kurashev launched a wrist shot past Forsberg. The battle continued with a 3-2 lead from the Sharks.

Sharks up by One (Again)

With the final 20 to go, both rivals remained feisty as they battled for every inch of ice. Mario Ferraro of San Jose and Alex Turcotte of the Kings were both given two-minute minor penalties for roughing after a heated exchange. Besides checking and roughing, not much action occurred until the final minute. Adrian Kempe finally tied the game and sent the Kings into overtime as Sharks fans booed at the potential win of a game in regulation. The extra frame passed by without a game-winning goal, and the two points were put on the line in the pressure of a shootout.

OT…Nope, to Shootout We Go

In a hard-fought game, where the Kings ultimately fell 4-3 in the shootout, the final result was tough for Los Angeles. Below, the results for the shootout are detailed.

SJS: Philipp Kurashev ✔

LAK: Trevor Moore ✘

SJS: Macklin Celebrini ✘

LAK: Adrian Kempe ✘

SJS: Will Smith ✘

LAK: Corey Perry ✘