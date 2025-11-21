Blue Jackets’ Fantilli & Greaves Return Home to Help Defeat Maple Leafs in Overtime

The Columbus Blue Jackets got some much-needed rest on Wednesday after their game in Winnipeg. They were looking for a better performance Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thanks to a couple of local players, the Blue Jackets found an important two points.

Adam Fantilli scored twice including the game-winning goal in overtime. The Blue Jackets defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2.

The story of this game was the Blue Jackets’ local connection playing big in front of their friends and family.

Game Recap

Fantilli said there were over 100 friends and family at ScotiaBank Arena for the game. Both Jet Greaves and Luca Del Bel Belluz each had a bunch of friends and family at the game also. They wanted to give everyone a night to remember.

It didn’t start out that way in the first period. Even despite the Maple Leafs missing seven regulars from their lineup, they came ready to play.

While neither team scored, the Maple Leafs carried the play. They dominated the faceoff circle. They had two power-play chances. Greaves was the reason it was 0-0 after one.

The Blue Jackets picked things up in the second. Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring just three minutes into the second. Fantilli’s shot got a piece of Voronkov’s pants and beat Joseph Woll.

The Blue Jackets later doubled their lead thanks to Fantilli. His shot rang off the bar and went in. This time, Voronkov set him up. Along with Zach Werenski, they each contributed to the first two goals of the game.

Adam Fantilli returned home to Toronto and put on a show in front of 150 family and friends Thursday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs quickly answered the Fantilli goal. Dakota Mermis scored his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs from distance. Greaves was completely screened and had no chance. It was a 2-1 game after two periods.

It seemed like the Blue Jackets had things under control. But then John Tavares continued his great start to the 2025-26 season. He scored his 12th goal of the season off a great give and go from Easton Cowan.

Both teams had chances late but overtime was needed to settle this one. This time, the Blue Jackets didn’t need a shootout to get the second point.

Fantilli scored his second of the night. He outlasted Woll and put one upstairs to seal the win.

Woll finished the night with 27 saves in just his third start of the season since returning to the roster. Tavares finished with 1-1-2 on the night.

But the trio of Fantilli, Werenski and Greaves couldn’t be contained. Fantilli finished with 2-1-3. Werenski assisted on all three goals. Greaves stopped 27 of 29 to earn the win.

The Blue Jackets will now head to Detroit. They practice on Friday there in advance of their game Saturday afternoon against the Red Wings. The Maple Leafs will head to Montreal for a Hockey Night in Canada showdown with the Canadiens on Saturday night.