NHL Morning Recap – November 22, 2025

Today, we will be looking the 4 NHL games that were played on Nov. 21, 2025. Which includes a showdown between Tage Thompson and Connor Bedard. As well as the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins in the late game.

BLACKHAWKS 3 at SABRES 9

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 18:12 – Tyler Bertuzzi (11) from Sam Rinzel (4), Connor Bedard (17)

P2 14:45 – Alex Vlasic (2) from Ryan Greene (4), Rinzel (5)

P3 0:24 – Bertuzzi (12) from Bedard (18), Frank Nazar (10)

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 13:57 – Josh Doan (6) from Tage Thompson (9), Alex Tuch (10)

P1 15:19 – Jason Zucker (5) from Jack Quinn (6), Rasmus Dahlin (14)

P2 17:31 – Doan (7) from Dahlin (15), Tuch (12)

P1 17:33 – Bowen Byram (4) from Tuch (11), Ryan McLeod (6)

P2 5:42 – McLeod (5) from Zucker (4), Conor Timmins (5)

P2 5:50 – Mattias Samuelsson (5) from Isak Rosen (4), Jacob Bryson (2)

P3 1:56 – Thompson (11) from Tuch (13)

P3 7:07 – Quinn (4) from Byram (7), Zucker (5)

P3 16:22 – Bryson (1) from Beck Malenstyn (2), Jordan Greenway (2)

WILD 5 at PENGUINS 0

Wild’s Gustavsson Earns Shutout in 5-0 Win Over Penguins

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 3:57 – Matt Boldy (12) from Brock Faber (7), Joel Eriksson Ek (11)

P1 9:39 – Joel Eriksson Ek (4) from Zeev Buium (8), Boldy (12)

P1 11:42 – Marcus Johansson (8) from Jonas Brodin (4), Faber (8)

P2 1:09 – Kirill Kaprizov (12) from Jake Middleton (3), Mats Zuccarello (6)

P2 17:46 – Boldy (13) from Kaprizov (14)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates his goal with right wing Danila Yurov and center Mats Zuccarello against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

HURRICANES 4 at JETS 3

Hometown Kid Jarvis Leads Hurricanes to 4-3 Win Over Jets

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 0:16 – Jordan Staal (6) from Jordan Martinook (6)

P2 3:08 – Staal (7) from Jalen Chatfield (4), K’Andre Miller (7)

P2 6:31 – Seth Jarvis (11) from Sebastian Aho (12), Miller (8)

P3 3:19 – Andrei Svechnikov (7) from Nikolaj Ehlers (10), Aho (13)

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P1 3:45 – Josh Morrissey (5) from Mark Scheifele (17), Dylan DeMelo (8)

P1 9:28 – Gabriel Vilardi (7) from Cole Perfetti (2)

P3 4:13 – Vilardi (8) from Kyle Connor (14)

BRUINS 2 at KINGS 1 – OT

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P3 8:01 – Morgan Geekie (15) from Alex Steeves (1), Nikita Zadorov (6)

OT 2:27 – Geekie (16) from David Pastrnak (17), Zadorov (7)

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P3 13:03 – Joel Armia (5) from Trevor Moore (4), Brian Dumoulin (3)