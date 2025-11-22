Boreen’s OT Goal Gives Goldeneyes 4-3 Win Over Torrent

What better way to kick off the 2025-26 season of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) than a matchup between the two expansion teams? The Vancouver Goldeneyes hosted the Seattle Torrent on Friday, Nov. 21, not only for their first matchup of the season, but their first PWHL matchup, period. It was clear that the West Coast was itching for women’s hockey, as the Goldeneyes’ home opener was sold out. This was great for the home crowd, as the Goldeneyes beat the Torrent 4-3 in overtime.

Game Recap

14 minutes into the first period, Alex Carpenter had the puck by the boards and sent it down to Anna Wilgren at the blue line. She took a shot but Emerance Maschmeyer made the save. It was a mad scramble in front of the net, but Julia Gosling picked up the rebound. She took a shot to score the first goal in Torrent history.

Just three minutes later, the Goldeneyes tied up the game. Sarah Nurse stole the puck from a bad Seattle pass in the center of the ice. She quickly turned around and skated up to the net on a 3-on-1 opportunity. She let her shot fly to score the first goal in Goldeneyes’ history.

With seconds left in the first period, Hilary Knight passed the puck to Gosling in the faceoff circle. She took the shot and scored her second goal of the night.

Halfway into the second period, Emily Brown took a seat for interference. In the middle of her penalty, Tereza Vanisova laid a heavy hit on Aneta Tejralova. She was helped off the ice but returned to the bench later in the period. Vanisova’s hit was under review but it was deemed a clean play.

A minute into the third period, Claire Thompson had the puck in the neutral zone and sent it to Abby Boreen at the blue line. She passed it up to Gabby Rosenthal, who skated up to the net. She had a great shot and tied the game early.

Halfway into the third period, it was announced Tejralova had left the game once again and would not return. Although she tried to return earlier, it appears she was in too much discomfort. Ultimately, Tejralova made the best decision for her, to not overwork her already hurting body.

With six minutes left in the game, Hannah Bilka sent the puck past the goal line. The goal was immediately waved off but it went to official review. After deliberation, it was deemed that the puck crossed the goal line and the Torrent took the lead.

Two minutes remained and the Goldeneyes got to work. Brooke McQuigge took a shot and it appeared as if Corinne Schroeder covered the puck, but it was still loose. Thompson picked it up and shot it right into the yawning cage to tie the game. With a 3-3 score at the end of regulation, this game was headed to overtime.

Vancouver Goldeneyes celebrate their overtime winner against the Seattle Torrent (Photo credit: PWHL)

Just a minute and a half into overtime, Vanisova stole the puck from Bilka and skated it back into the Torrent’s zone. She passed it across ice for Boreen, who called the game for Vancouver.

Next Up

The Goldeneyes will take to the road for the first time this season, playing against the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The Torrent will play their first home game of the season when they host the Minnesota Frost on Friday, Nov. 28.