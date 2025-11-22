Wild’s Gustavsson Earns Shutout in 5-0 Win Over Penguins

The Minnesota Wild took on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh on Friday night, Nov. 21, for the first of three games on the road. The Wild got Zach Bogosian back in the lineup but were still without Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman, Vladimir Tarasenko and Nico Sturm. The Penguins were without Caleb Jones, Rickard Rakell, Tristan Jarry, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Filip Hallander, and Ville Koivunen.

Filip Gustavsson was back in the net for the Wild while both Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov were in for the Penguins. The game started out in favor of the Wild, and they didn’t stop as they took the 5-0 win, and Gustavsson earned a shutout. This moved the Wild’s record to 11-7-4 and the Penguins to 10-6-4.

Game Recap

The Wild got things started early in the first with a goal by Matt Boldy to make it 1-0. He was assisted by Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek. The Wild scored again, this time on the power play from Eriksson Ek to make it 2-0 near the halfway point of the period. He was assisted by Zeev Buium and Boldy.

The Wild tallied a third goal just a couple of minutes later by Marcus Johansson. He was assisted by Jonas Brodin and Faber to make it 3-0. Those were the only goals of the period, and the Wild took the lead into the second.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov celebrates his goal with right wing Danila Yurov and center Mats Zuccarello against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

In the second period, the Wild continued the scoring barely a minute in with a goal from Kirill Kaprizov. He was assisted by Jake Middleton and Mats Zuccarello to make it 4-0. Boldy recorded his second goal of the game near the end of the period. He was assisted by Kaprizov to make it 5-0. Those were the only goals of the second, and the Wild held the lead into the third.

There was no scoring in the final period, and the Wild took the 5-0 win. Gustavsson earned his first shutout of the season with 19 saves. The Wild will remain on the road to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 23. The Penguins will stay at home to host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Nov. 22 to finish out their back-to-back.