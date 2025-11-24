Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Mammoth – 11/24/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Nick DeSimone

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Yamamoto is expected to play on the second line for the Mammoth, switching places with Carcone… Utah assigned forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

