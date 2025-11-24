Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Mammoth – 11/24/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-4-7) at MAMMOTH (11-8-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Kailer Yamamoto — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Nick DeSimone
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Yamamoto is expected to play on the second line for the Mammoth, switching places with Carcone… Utah assigned forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
