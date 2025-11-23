Mammoth Snap Losing Streak With 3-2 Win Over the Rangers

On Saturday night, the Utah Mammoth hosted the New York Rangers at the Delta Centre, looking to snap their four-game losing streak.

The Rangers entered play on a three-game losing streak and were looking to close out a three-game road trip on a strong note and return to the level they were playing at, having won seven of nine games before this recent losing streak.

Game Recap

It was a fast-paced start with chances going both directions, but it was the Mammoth that broke the ice on a rebound goal from J.J. Peterka midway through the opening period. It was his fifth goal in their last six games.

The Rangers finally got on the board with just over four minutes left to play in the first on a seeing-eye point shot from Adam Fox that Vladislav Gavrikov redirected into the net — the rare defensemen-to-defensemen deflection goal.

FOXY FROM DISTANCE + GAVI REDIRECTS IT IN. pic.twitter.com/26a4uxGUzs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 23, 2025

The Rangers then took a 2-1 lead on a breakaway goal from Artemi Panarin, where he got a wrist shot to sneak through Karel Vejmelka’s legs nearly halfway through the game in the second frame.

The Mammoth responded three minutes later, tying the game 2-2 on a rebound goal from Clayton Keller off a Kailer Yamamoto shot, who got his first assist of the season.

The game went into the final period tied. However, the Mammoth regained the lead on Nick DeSimone’s second goal of the season when he beat Jonathan Quick on a slap shot from the point seven minutes into the final frame.

DeSimone for the lead!



🚨 3-2, Utah. pic.twitter.com/zHRYlxtLjr — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 23, 2025

This goal allowed the Mammoth to close out a 3-2 victory and snap their losing streak. The Mammoth outshot the Rangers 33-22, a much-needed win after losing seven of their last eight games.

The Mammoth will be back in action on Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights, looking to start a winning streak, while the Rangers will make a quick stop on home ice against the St. Louis Blues before heading out on the road again.