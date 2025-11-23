Cooley’s Brilliance Propels Flames to 3-2 Shootout Victory Over Stars

The Dallas Stars (13-5-4) came back in the third period from down 2-0, but couldn’t finish the job as the Calgary Flames (7-13-3) held on for the 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday night.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored for the Stars in regulation, and Robertson scored in the shootout. Casey DeSmith made 31 saves.

Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee scored for the Flames in regulation. Morgan Frost and Nazem Kadri scored in the shootout. Devin Cooley made 28 saves.

Game Recap

It took just over 31 minutes to break the scoreless tie on Saturday as both netminders were brilliant throughout the night. Coronato finally broke through at 11:41, on the power play, for his eighth goal of the season. Kadri fed Coronato below the goal line, and Coronato made his way to the front of the crease and shoveled the puck past DeSmith to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Towards the end of the second period, shortly after serving a two-minute penalty for slashing, Mikko Rantanen was given a five-minute major for boarding for a hit on Coronato and was given a game misconduct. It was Rantanen’s second ejection in his last three games.

Farabee extended the Calgary lead at 1:50 of the second period on a power-play goal that was deflected off a Rasmus Andersson point shot.

Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (1) stretches to cover his net against the Dallas Stars (Brett Holmes-Imagn Images)

At 6:44, Robertson’s hot streak continued with a snap shot from the slot that beat Cooley for his 13th goal of the season and his sixth straight game with a goal.

Hintz tied the game for the Stars at 16:53 with a wrist shot from the right circle for his fifth of the season.

The Flames killed off a 5-on-3 power play in the final minutes and held on for the win in a shootout.

The Flames outshot the Stars 33-30 and went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Stars went 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Flames are in Vancouver on Sunday night to take on the Canucks, while the Stars continue their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.