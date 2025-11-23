NHL Morning Recap – November 23, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 12 NHL games that were played on Nov. 22, 2025. Which includes a rematch of the Stanley Cup final, between Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers and Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers. As well as the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Anaheim Ducks in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

BLUE JACKETS 3 at RED WINGS 4 – OT

Blue Jackets Lose Third-Period Lead, Fall in Overtime to Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 13:18 – Adam Fantilli (9) from Zach Werenski (14), Sean Monahan (8)

P2 0:54 – Miles Wood (6) from Denton Mateychuk (4), Damon Severson (6)

P3 8:38 – Werenski (7) from Ivan Provorov (4), Cole Sillinger (7)

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 0:36 – Lucas Raymond (7) unassisted

P3 10:23 – Ben Chiarot (2) from Patrick Kane (7), Moritz Seider (11)

P3 13:25 – Seider (3) from Emmitt Finnie (5), Nate Danielson (2)

OT 1:50 – Alex DeBrincat (10) from Chiarot (4), Kane (8)

BLUES 2 at ISLANDERS 1

Binnington Makes 30 Saves in Blues’ 2-1 Win Over Islanders

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 0:42 – Brayden Schenn (3) from Pavel Buchnevich (6), Dalibor Dvorsky (1)

P2 17:51 – Pius Suter (6) from Dylan Holloway (5), Jordan Kyrou (7)

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P3 16:40 – Anders Lee (4) from Kyle Palmieri (11), Mathew Barzal (11)

LIGHTNING 5 at CAPITALS 3

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 2:53 – Brandon Hagel (8) from Anthony Cirelli (6), Erik Cernak (4)

P1 5:21 – Oliver Bjorkstrand (2) from Nikita Kucherov (11), Darren Raddysh (7)

P1 11:36 – Hagel (9) from Kucherov (12), J.J. Moser (6)

P1 18:19 – Kucherov (10) from Hagel (9), Charle Edouard D’Astous (5)

P3 15:51 – Cirelli (8) from Hagel (10), Jake Guentzel (10)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 1:06 – Justin Sourdif (3) from Tom Wilson (10), Martin Fehervary (6)

P2 5:26 – Jakob Chychrun (6) unassisted

P3 5:24 – Ethen Frank (3) from Sonny Milano (1), Chychrun (13)

OILERS 6 at PANTHERS 3

Oilers Defeat Panthers 6-3 in High-Scoring Affair

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 0:25 – Jack Roslovic (8) from Evan Bouchard (15)

P1 7:06 – Roslovic (9) from Bouchard (16)

P1 13:58 – Mattias Ekholm (2) from Adam Henrique (5), Darnell Nurse (5)

P2 6:45 – Vasily Podkolzin (4) from Leon Draisaitl (14), Bouchard (17)

P3 17:20 – Connor McDavid (10) – Empty Net from Ekholm (7)

P3 17:47 – Matt Savoie (3) – Empty Net from Mattias Janmark (2), Ekholm (8)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 6:30 – Anton Lundell (6) from Mackie Samoskevich (8), Seth Jones (9)

P2 10:04 – Samoskevich (3) from Uvis Balinskis (2), Sam Bennett (4)

P2 13:30 – Sam Reinhart (12) from Lundell (12), Brad Marchand (11)

KRAKEN 3 at PENGUINS 2 – OT

Montour’s Overtime Goal Gives Kraken 3-2 Win Over the Penguins

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P2 1:24 – Mason Marchment (2) unassisted

P3 12:36 – Matty Beniers (3) from Marchment (9), Ryker Evans (3)

OT 4:10 – Brandon Montour (4) from Frederick Gaudreau (2), Evans (4)

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P2 16:16 – Sidney Crosby (13) from Connor Dewar (3)

P3 5:56 – Evgeni Malkin (6) from Ben Kindel (3), Crosby (10)

MAPLE LEAFS 2 at CANADIENS 5

Canadiens Beat Leafs 5-2 in Battle of Struggling Teams

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P2 17:19 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson (3) from Easton Cowan (5), William Nylander (19)

P3 14:55 – William Nylander (10) from Morgan Rielly (14), Matias Maccelli (5)



Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 12:11 – Lane Hutson (3) from Nick Suzuki (18), Cole Caufield (9)

P1 13:33 – Noah Dobson (2) from Mike Matheson (9), Demidov (12)

P2 4:09 – Dobson (3) from Demidov (13), Juraj Slafkovsky (4)

P2 13:11 – Josh Anderson (4) from Florian Xhekaj (1)

P3 17:50 – Anderson (5) from Matheson (10), Jake Evans (4)

DEVILS 3 at FLYERS 6

4-Goal 1st Period Propels Flyers to 6-3 Win Over Devils

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 7:37 – Timo Meier (6) from Jesper Bratt (14), Nico Hischier (10)

P2 16:16 – Hischier (5) from Luke Hughes (11), Bratt (15)

P3 13:27 – Hischier (6) from Simon Nemec (9), Bratt (16)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 9:00 – Noah Cates (5) unassisted

P1 12:06 – Matvei Michkov (5) from Sean Couturier (10)

P1 12:15 – Tyson Foerster (6) from Noah Cates (7), Travis Konecny (12)

P1 12:32 – Foerster (7) from Cates (8), Nick Seeler (3)

P2 11:42 – Bobby Brink (6) from Couturier (11)

P3 15:21 – Trevor Zegras (7) from Owen Tippett (7), Christian Dvorak (8)

SENATORS 3 at SHARKS 2

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary:

P1 7:50 – Dylan Cozens (8) from Tim Stutzle (10), Jake Sanderson (12)

P2 18:38 – Fabian Zetterlund (2) from Tyler Kleven (2)

P3 13:22 – Tim Stutzle (11) from Nick Cousins (2), Drake Batherson (13)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 16:06 – John Klingberg (3) from Macklin Celebrini (19), Will Smith (14)

P2 7:47 – Barclay Goodrow (1) from Alexander Wennberg (7), Mario Ferraro (4)

AVALANCHE 3 at PREDATORS 0

Blackwood’s 35-Save Shutout Leads Avalanche to 3-0 Victory Over Predators

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 0:15 – Brent Burns (2) unassisted

P3 18:25 – Nathan MacKinnon (17) from Brock Nelson (6), Gabriel Landeskog (5)

P3 19:09 – Jack Drury (4) from Artturi Lehkonen (11), Parker Kelly (5)

RANGERS 2 at MAMMOTH 3

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 15:19 – Vladislav Gavrikov (3) from Adam Fox (16), Mika Zibanejad (8)

P2 8:07 – Artemi Panarin (6) from Vincent Trocheck (4), Gavrikov (5)

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 10:08 – JJ Peterka (9) from Nate Schmidt (7), Jack McBain (3)

P2 11:15 – Clayton Keller (8) from Kailer Yamamoto (2)

P3 7:32 – Nick DeSimone (2) unassisted

STARS 2 at FLAMES 3 – SO

Cooley’s Brilliance Propels Flames to 3-2 Shootout Victory Over Stars

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P3 6:44 – Jason Robertson (13) from Tyler Seguin (6), Kyle Capobianco (1)

P3 16:53 – Roope Hintz (5) from Robertson (15), Esa Lindell (5)

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P1 11:41 – Matt Coronato (8) from Nazem Kadri (11), Jonathan Huberdeau (8)

P3 1:50 – Joel Farabee (5) from Rasmus Andersson (8), Kadri (12)

Shootout Summary

CGY – Morgan Frost

DAL – Robertson

CGY – Kadri – Winner

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at DUCKS 4 – OT

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 3:25 – Shea Theodore (3) from Jack Eichel (18)

P1 4:37 – Braeden Bowman (4) from Ivan Barbashev (11), Zach Whitecloud (3)

P1 17:59 – Tomas Hertl (9) from Eichel (19)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 7:43 – Jackson LaCombe (2) from Beckett Sennecke (9), Cutter Gauthier (13)

P1 8:17 – Olen Zellweger (3) from Troy Terry (18), Jacob Trouba (9)

P2 13:50 – Terry (7) from Leo Carlsson (18), LaCombe (8)

OT 3:57 – Gauthier (13) Unassisted