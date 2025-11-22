Blue Jackets Lose Third-Period Lead, Fall in Overtime to Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets were looking to build off of an overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They got to overtime again. But this time, they fell short.

Alex DeBrincat scored in the extra session to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon. That capped three unanswered goals by the Red Wings to end the game.

The story of this game was two different sides of the Blue Jackets showing themselves.

Game Recap

With the early start, it was a matter of which team got to their game first. It was the Red Wings early on. Jet Greaves was by far the best Blue Jacket in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Red Wings built a 9-3 shot advantage. But then penalty trouble caught up to them.

First Travis Hamonic slashed Miles Wood. Then Ben Chiarot cleared the puck over the glass. On the resulting 5-on-3 power play, Adam Fantilli continued his recent hot streak. He beat Cam Talbot to make it 1-0.

The second period got off to a weird start for the Blue Jackets. A clearing attempt hit the linesman. Lucas Raymond was there to collect the puck and made a nice move to tie the game just 36 seconds into the middle frame.

From there, the Blue Jackets got to their game and dictated pace.

Just 18 seconds after Raymond’s goal, Miles Wood deflected Denton Matechuk’s shot to make it 2-1 Blue Jackets. Those were the only two goals of the second. But the Blue Jackets had the puck a lot and allowed very little to the Red Wings.

The third period started well for the Blue Jackets. Off a great defensive play by Cole Sillinger, Zach Werenski scored in his hometown to make it 3-1.

After a TV timeout midway through the third, the Red Wings made their push and were able to tie the game.

First, it was Chiarot finding room the slot to beat Greaves. Then just two seconds after the Red Wings’ power play ended with Charlie Coyle in the box, Moritz Seider was able to make it 3-3.

The Blue Jackets were able to settle themselves down and get to overtime. That’s where DeBrincat went to work. He found room on the short side of Greaves after attacking down the wing. Comeback was completed.

Alex DeBrincat scored the game winner in overtime on Saturday afternoon. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Greaves took the overtime loss after making 29 saves. Talbot was great at times including a save on a Sean Monahan breakaway in the third to keep the game at 3-2. He finished with 30 saves.

The Blue Jackets will finish their road trip Monday night in Washington against the Capitals. The Red Wings will head to New Jersey to face the Devils also on Monday night.