Meet the Sirens’ Newest Acquisitions

During the 2024-25 offseason, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) had several changes to its teams’ rosters. Between the expansion draft and players hitting free agency, many players shifted to new teams. Let’s take a look at the two newest members of the Sirens.

O’Neill Will Help the Offense

At the 2025 PWHL Draft, the Sirens stunned fans when they traded forward Abby Roque to the Montreal Victoire. In exchange, the Sirens received the 28th overall pick and forward Kristin O’Neill.

For the past two seasons, O’Neill has played with Montreal. She has played in a total of 53 games and has recorded 14 points via five goals and nine assists. She has a strong faceoff win percentage in both seasons, above the 50% mark. For someone who has taken 809 faceoffs and has a 54.9 win percentage, O’Neill is definitely doing something right.

Even if O’Neill hasn’t had the best scoring opportunities, she will definitely aid the Sirens in gaining puck possession. They can’t score if they don’t have the puck, so O’Neill will be a great addition to the Sirens’ forward group this season.

Roese to Aid the Blue Line

The Sirens also saw a new addition to the blue line in Jincy Roese. She became a free agent during the offseason, and the Sirens signed her to a one-year contract.

Jincy Roese, Ottawa Charge (Photo by Josh Kim/Ottawa Charge)

The defender has spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa Charge, where she played in 51 games and recorded 19 points via three goals and 16 assists. Throughout the course of her career, she has also blocked 36 shots and taken 68 shots of her own.

While she doesn’t have the greatest record as a two-way defender, Roese succeeds where it matters most, in her own zone. She is quick on the ice and seems to have eyes everywhere, making her a great addition to New York’s defense.

Both Players Have Playoff Experience

Both players have experience making it to the postseason, something the Sirens have yet to experience, unfortunately.

O’Neill has made the postseason the last two seasons with Montreal. She has played in a total of seven playoff games and has recorded four points via three goals and one assist. In the playoffs, she has proven her offensive abilities. Once again, the Victoire has used O’Neill a lot in the faceoff dot, and this is where she succeeds. She has been in 128 postseason faceoffs and has won 68 of them, earning her a win percentage of 53.1.

O’Neill’s performance in both the regular season and the postseason goes to show that her position with Montreal was to make sure they gained control of the puck. As this is something the Sirens tend to struggle with at times, she will be a great addition to the team this season.

Unfortunately, Roese has not had as much experience in the playoffs. The Charge made the postseason for the first time last season, and she only played in one playoff game. She was injured in the last game of the season and was activated off of long-term injured reserve (LTIR) during Game 3 of the Walter Cup Finals. She only played a total of 4:43 on the ice before being dealt another injury. Still, to be able to say she played in a Walter Cup Final game is an incredible feat, no matter how short the time was.

2025-26 Season Kicks Off

The team will take on the Charge for their first game of the season.

This will be familiar territory for Roese; hopefully, she receives a nice welcome back.