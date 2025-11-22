Kraken Gameday Preview: First Half of a Back-to-Back in Pittsburgh vs. the Penguins

The Seattle Kraken are continuing their East Coast road trip, stopping in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their latest stop on this trip had them in Illinois, where they took on the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kraken had an incredible third-period comeback, which resulted in them winning 3-2. Let’s see if they can continue this success, especially since this game is the first one of a back-to-back.

Related: 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 Win Over the Blackhawks

This game marks the third for the Penguins’ four-game homestand. It started off strong, where they shut out the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Sunday, Nov. 16. However, the Penguins received a taste of their own medicine last night, when the Wild shut them out 5-0. In the second half of their back-to-back, the Penguins will look to right the ship once more.

Kraken Storylines

In their last game against the Blackhawks, Oscar Fisker Molgaard made his NHL debut. His parents made the trek from Copenhagen to see their son perform in his first NHL game, and what a game for him to make his debut. He recorded the primary assist on Tye Kartye’s goal, the first for the Kraken in this game. This is something that Molgaard will remember forever.

Molaard will likely be centering the fourth line again in this game, after the success the line had against Chicago. Maybe he’ll earn another point or even score his first goal tonight.

Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

The player to watch in this game is Brandon Montour. He recorded two assists against the Blackhawks on Thursday, breaking his six-game point drought. He has been a great member of the defense and has often contributed to the offense this season as well.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 10-5-5

Top Scorers:

Jaden Schwartz – 8 goals (G), 7 assists (A), 15 points (P) Jordan Eberle – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P Matty Beniers – 2 G, 11 A, 13 P Chandler Stephenson – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P Vince Dunn – 3 G, 9 A, 12 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 7-3-3, 2.78 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Gruabuer – 3-0-1, 2.21 GAA, .903 SV% Matt Murray, 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins

Season Record: 10-6-4

Top Scorers:

Evgeni Malkin – 5 G, 18 A, 23 P Sidney Crosby – 12 G, 9 A, 21 P Bryan Rust – 5 G, 10 A, 15 P Anthony Mantha – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P Erik Karlsson – 1 G, 12 A, 13 P

Goalie Stats:

Arturs Silovs – 4-3-4, 2.74 GAA, .907 SV% Tristan Jarry – 5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .911 SV% Sergei Murashov – 1-1-0, 1.53 GAA, .932 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Kaapo Kakko, Jared McCann, Matt Murray, Max McCormick

Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha

Sam Poulin — Ben Kindel — Tommy Novak

Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Matt Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Tanner Howe, Caleb Jones, Jack St. Ivany, Tristan Jarry

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will play their second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, Nov. 23 when they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.