Kraken Gameday Preview: First Half of a Back-to-Back in Pittsburgh vs. the Penguins

The Seattle Kraken are continuing their East Coast road trip, stopping in Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their latest stop on this trip had them in Illinois, where they took on the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kraken had an incredible third-period comeback, which resulted in them winning 3-2. Let’s see if they can continue this success, especially since this game is the first one of a back-to-back.
Related: 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-2 Win Over the Blackhawks
This game marks the third for the Penguins’ four-game homestand. It started off strong, where they shut out the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Sunday, Nov. 16. However, the Penguins received a taste of their own medicine last night, when the Wild shut them out 5-0. In the second half of their back-to-back, the Penguins will look to right the ship once more.
Kraken Storylines
In their last game against the Blackhawks, Oscar Fisker Molgaard made his NHL debut. His parents made the trek from Copenhagen to see their son perform in his first NHL game, and what a game for him to make his debut. He recorded the primary assist on Tye Kartye’s goal, the first for the Kraken in this game. This is something that Molgaard will remember forever.
Molaard will likely be centering the fourth line again in this game, after the success the line had against Chicago. Maybe he’ll earn another point or even score his first goal tonight.
The player to watch in this game is Brandon Montour. He recorded two assists against the Blackhawks on Thursday, breaking his six-game point drought. He has been a great member of the defense and has often contributed to the offense this season as well.
Team Stats
Seattle Kraken
Season Record: 10-5-5
Top Scorers:
- Jaden Schwartz – 8 goals (G), 7 assists (A), 15 points (P)
- Jordan Eberle – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
- Matty Beniers – 2 G, 11 A, 13 P
- Chandler Stephenson – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
- Vince Dunn – 3 G, 9 A, 12 P
Goalie Stats:
- Joey Daccord – 7-3-3, 2.78 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%)
- Philipp Gruabuer – 3-0-1, 2.21 GAA, .903 SV%
- Matt Murray, 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%
Pittsburgh Penguins
Season Record: 10-6-4
Top Scorers:
- Evgeni Malkin – 5 G, 18 A, 23 P
- Sidney Crosby – 12 G, 9 A, 21 P
- Bryan Rust – 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Anthony Mantha – 8 G, 6 A, 14 P
- Erik Karlsson – 1 G, 12 A, 13 P
Goalie Stats:
- Arturs Silovs – 4-3-4, 2.74 GAA, .907 SV%
- Tristan Jarry – 5-2-0, 2.60 GAA, .911 SV%
- Sergei Murashov – 1-1-0, 1.53 GAA, .932 SV%
Projected Lineups
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.
Seattle Kraken
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton — Frederick Gaudreau — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Oscar Fisker Molgaard — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury
Injured: Kaapo Kakko, Jared McCann, Matt Murray, Max McCormick
Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor Dewar — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha
Sam Poulin — Ben Kindel — Tommy Novak
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Matt Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, Filip Hallander, Ville Koivunen, Tanner Howe, Caleb Jones, Jack St. Ivany, Tristan Jarry
Next Up for the Kraken
The Kraken will play their second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, Nov. 23 when they take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.