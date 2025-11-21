Kypreos’ Theory About an Auston Matthews Trade Might Have Merit

When Nick Kypreos floated the idea that the Toronto Maple Leafs might one day — perhaps sooner, rather than later — have to consider trading Auston Matthews, it sounded preposterous. Never one to shy away from the “shock-jock” comments that were sure to dig up discussion, Kypreos has been known for his random takes that don’t seem to have merit.

This one might.

The longer this season drags on, the harder it is to simply dismiss the idea that the Toronto Maple Leafs can’t rely on Matthews staying healthy. Kypreos was suggesting that it’s a bigger issue than some want to admit, and with circumstances around the franchise changing, the “unthinkable” might not be that far-fetched.

Why Would the Maple Leafs Consider an Auston Matthews Trade?

This week, on the Kyper and Bourne Show, Kypreos explained his seemingly out-of-left-field stance. Matthews, he argued, hasn’t been available enough. “Availability now and moving forward is something [the Leafs] might have to address,” Kypreos said, adding that Toronto can’t keep reliving the same storyline of uncertainty.

Last season, injuries limited him to 67 games. And it’s happening again—Matthews practiced multiple days in a row, yet still wasn’t ready to face Columbus, marking his fourth straight missed game and another chapter in a growing pattern.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is dealing with another muscle-related injury, and while several reporters insisted it’s unrelated to last year’s problems, Matthews refuses to talk about his injuries, and the Leafs don’t have many answers. At some point, this narrative gets tiring.

If no one can seem to figure out what his issues are, and there’s a new “problem” every season, when does it become one problem too many?

The Maple Leafs Need Some Sense Of Reliability and Security

The Maple Leafs are not a team that is comfortably sitting atop the Atlantic Division. As of this moment, they are in a battle to up their chances of making the playoffs. It’s still early, but sitting at roughly 11 percent playoff odds according to MoneyPuck, things don’t look promising.

No Mitch Marner has removed a key piece of what made the Leafs go. Without Matthews, this is not a team that can win with an older John Tavares and a dynamic, but inconsistent William Nylander. Not to mention, even a healthy Matthews brings some uncertainty as he becomes eligible for another extension in just two seasons.

Kypreos hinted that a ticking clock creates a real sense of urgency and a window in which to potentially act.

If the organization starts to doubt Matthews’ long-term durability, are they better off trading him before his value declines and what they can get in return becomes far less than what he’s worth now? No doubt, Matthews is still one of the more elite scorers in the NHL. Teams will pay for that.

Kypreos argued, ” need to trade this guy because they’re not sure about it I think if there’s another year like last year where we sit here and contemplate even when he’s in the lineup that he’s not 100% or he’s protecting an injury it’s it’s not a good thing it’s not a good thing and and then the other factor is your only two years away from his contract…” He said that the Leafs aren’t finding wins despite his issues. “Now we’re talking about a whole new ball game.”

Kypeos said that Matthews and the Maple Leafs might be open to the idea if things go south. “There’d be a lot more to think about moving forward, and for him as well. Suppose this team misses the playoffs and they’re in a rebuild, and he’s got two years left on his deal. He’s eligible to sign as early as one more season.” He added, “In that case, it gives him something to think about too… it definitely changes the dynamics of the future of the Toronto Maple Leafs as we looked at it as early as last season, compared to a team now that many people believe that a window could be closing here.”