NHL Rumors: Matthews and Sherwood Trade, Oilers Room Issue, Hellebuyck Out

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs face uncomfortable questions about Auston Matthews’ future and one insider suggested a trade might be on the table, the Edmonton Oilers pushed back on speculation of a deep routed locker room issue, the Winnipeg Jets just lost Connor Hellebuyck for several weeks, and the Vancouver Canucks might have a tough call coming with breakout forward Kiefer Sherwood.

Possible Auston Matthews Trade Talk Emerges

Nick Kypreos stirred up Leafs Nation this week with a scenario many consider unthinkable: the Toronto Maple Leafs potentially exploring an Auston Matthews trade. Kypreos stressed he’s not suggesting there have been trade talks, but more that this is a situation they may be forced to contemplate if Matthews’ availability continues to be a concern. His injury concerns are becoming a serious question mark.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Toronto clinging to just 11.25 percent playoff odds, every game is critical. Matthews’ recurring muscle-related issues are starting to worry the team, especially after he played only 67 games last year. So too, missing Matthews and Mitch Marner at the same time has exposed the Leafs in a way they haven’t been in previous seasons.

If Toronto spirals and misses the playoffs, the conversation inevitably shifts to Matthews’ future—he’s two years away from his contract expiring and eligible for an extension next season. Kypreos argued that the Leafs can’t live this same storyline again.

Oilers Push Back on Rumors of a Deep-Rooted Locker Room Issue

Rumors of internal conflict inside the Edmonton Oilers’ dressing room became a bit of a storyline on Thursday when TSN’s Jeff O’Neill suggested the team’s poor play looked like the symptom of a deeper problem. He questioned their energy and cohesion, implying that “somebody’s pissed at somebody” and that a behind-the-scenes rift might be surfacing on the ice.

Fortunately, the Oilers responded on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. The team lost, but they had a lot more energy.

Despite brutal travel and a back-to-back scenario, the Oilers came out with the kind of spark they’ve lacked for weeks. Calvin Pickard delivered a strong 33-save performance, and the defense played well in front of him. Elliotte Friedman suggested on the 32 Thoughts podcast that there’s a feeling around the team that if they can just get through these 15 road games to start the year and brutal schedule, they’ll settle in.

Jets Lose Connor Hellebuyck for Four to Six Weeks

The Winnipeg Jets were hit with brutal news Thursday as TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure. The timeline is four to six weeks, a stretch that could significantly impact Winnipeg’s position in the Central Division race. Dreger noted Hellebuyck has been dealing with this issue for a while, and the team believes it’s best to address it now rather than let it linger into spring.

Hellebuyck has been his usual reliable self with eight wins, a 2.51 GAA, and a .913 save percentage through 14 games, and his absence leaves a massive hole in the Jets’ lineup.

Eric Comrie will shoulder the load, and Thomas Milic has been recalled from the Moose.

Kiefer Sherwood Becoming Trade Fodder

Kiefer Sherwood has been one of the biggest surprises of the Vancouver Canucks’ season, but his breakout may actually complicate the team’s plans. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, while Sherwood’s camp has spoken informally with Vancouver, there have been no official extension talks—and there may not be any soon.

Sherwood, 30, has erupted for 12 goals while playing with physicality and energy that’s turned him into a fan favorite. His shooting percentage remains sky-high, which has the Canucks a bit leery about investing big money into an extension.

The problem? Vancouver is overloaded with wingers, and Sherwood’s next contract could hit $4 million per season over four years. That’s a tough commitment for a late bloomer who hasn’t produced like this before. As interest from other teams grows, the Canucks may find themselves tempted to capitalize on his rising trade value.