Montour’s Overtime Goal Gives Kraken 3-2 Win Over the Penguins

The Seattle Kraken travelled to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins for a Saturday night matchup (Nov. 22). In a tightly contested, back-and-forth game, the Kraken won their second straight game, beating the Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

Game Recap

The opening 20 minutes of play were controlled offensively by the Penguins, thanks in part to three power play opportunities. Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer stood tall, and a solid penalty kill from the Kraken kept the Penguins off the board in the first period. Grubauer stopped all nine shots he faced in the period, while Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov stopped the three he faced.

The second period was more of a balanced game between the two teams. The Kraken opened the scoring early on, with Mason Marchment scoring his second goal of the season off a Penguins turnover at their defensive zone blue line, giving the Kraken a 1-0 lead. That lead held until the final five minutes of the middle frame. The Penguins were the beneficiaries of a Kraken turnover, with Grubauer turning the puck over on an attempt to play the puck. Connor Dewar made a quick pass to the slot to find Sidney Crosby for a one-timer into a wide-open net to even things up at one apiece. Both Grubauer and Murashov were plenty busy in the period, facing 13 and 12 shots respectively, but kept the game in a 1-1 deadlock going into the third period.

Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Both teams scored in the third period, with the Penguins cashing in on a power play when Evgeni Malkin scored on a loose puck at the side of the net to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead with just under 15 minutes left. Matty Beniers would answer the Malkin goal with just over seven minutes left in the third to even things at two apiece. The game went to overtime, with the Penguins controlling most of the extra period, but Brandon Montour scored the game-winner for the Kraken on a shot from the slot to beat Murashov.

In the win, Grubauer stopped 31 shots, while Murashov stopped 18 in the losing effort.

What’s Next

The Kraken head to New York for a matchup against the Islanders tomorrow evening (Nov. 23), while the Penguins do not return to the ice until Wednesday (Nov. 26), when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.