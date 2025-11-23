Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Ducks – 11/22/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-4-6) at DUCKS (13-7-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ian Moore
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Gauthier and Sennecke moved up to the top line with Carlsson during the Ducks’ morning skate Saturday, and Kreider and Terry moved to the second line with McTavish. … Mintyukov will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games, replacing Moore, a defenseman. … Poehling was on the ice for the first time since being injured in a 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 11, but the forward won’t return until next weekend at the earliest, coach Joel Quenneville said.
