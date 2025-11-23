Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Ducks – 11/22/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ian Moore

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Gauthier and Sennecke moved up to the top line with Carlsson during the Ducks’ morning skate Saturday, and Kreider and Terry moved to the second line with McTavish. … Mintyukov will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games, replacing Moore, a defenseman. … Poehling was on the ice for the first time since being injured in a 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 11, but the forward won’t return until next weekend at the earliest, coach Joel Quenneville said.

