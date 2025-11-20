Projected Lineups for Senators vs Ducks – 11/20/25

by

The Ottawa Senators take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (9-6-4) at DUCKS (13-6-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Lars Eller — Dylan Cozens — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Lassi Thomson, Ridly Greig

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed), Thomas Chabot (upper body)

Status report

Halliday will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Chabot, a defenseman, is on the trip but will miss his third straight game and remains day to day. … Thomson was recalled from Belleville on Tuesday to give the Senators an extra defenseman.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Ian Moore — Radko Gudas

Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. … Mintyukov, a defenseman, could play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner