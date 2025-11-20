Projected Lineups for Stars vs Canucks – 11/20/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (12-5-3) at CANUCKS (9-10-2)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque
Jamie Benn — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Duchene remains day to day and will not be in the lineup Thursday; the center, who has not played since Oct. 18, is with the Stars on their four-game road trip and skating. … Lyubushkin is day to day; the defenseman is not on the trip after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Stars’ 3-2 Loss to Islanders
- NHL Morning Recap – November 19, 2025
- 2-Goal 3rd Period Gives Islanders 3-2 Win Over Stars
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood
Brock Boeser — David Kampf — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Aatu Raty — Drew O’Connor
Mackenzie MacEachern — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, P.O Joseph, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Garland returns after missing one game because of a “tweak” in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … Blueger, a forward who has been out since Oct. 19, had a setback in his recovery and remains week to week, but did skate in a non-contact jersey Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Canucks News & Rumours: DeBrusk, Kämpf & Blueger
- 3 Legendary Goalies Who Defined the Canucks’ Greatest Playoff Runs
- Canucks 3 Up, 3 Down: Hughes, Pettersson, Defensive Struggles & More