Projected Lineups for Stars vs Canucks – 11/20/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (12-5-3) at CANUCKS (9-10-2)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back — Justin Hyrckowian — Maverick Bourque

Jamie Benn — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Duchene remains day to day and will not be in the lineup Thursday; the center, who has not played since Oct. 18, is with the Stars on their four-game road trip and skating. … Lyubushkin is day to day; the defenseman is not on the trip after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Kiefer Sherwood

Brock Boeser — David Kampf — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Aatu Raty — Drew O’Connor

Mackenzie MacEachern — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, P.O Joseph, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Garland returns after missing one game because of a “tweak” in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … Blueger, a forward who has been out since Oct. 19, had a setback in his recovery and remains week to week, but did skate in a non-contact jersey Thursday.

Latest for THW: