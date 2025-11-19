2-Goal 3rd Period Gives Islanders 3-2 Win Over Stars

The New York Islanders (11-7-2) scored two in the third period, including one shorthanded, to defeat the Dallas Stars (12-5-3) 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.

Jason Robertson scored twice for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.

Calum Ritchie, Bo Horvat, and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders. David Rittich made 22 saves.

Game Recap

It took 30 minutes and 31 seconds before the ice was broken on Tuesday night, and it was Ritchie who broke through first for the Islanders at 10:31 of the second period. With the Islanders circling in the offensive zone, Ritchie sent the puck from the left faceoff circle to Duclair at the right faceoff circle. Duclair sent the puck right back to Ritchie in the low slot, who one-timed it past Oettinger.

Less than two minutes later, Robertson scored his 10th of the season to tie the game 1-1. Robertson led a three-on-one rush from the right side, passed to Tyler Seguin in the slot, and Seguin sent it right back to Robertson, who matched Ritchie’s goal with a one-timer of his own that went under the pad of Rittich.

Horvat restored the Islanders’ one-goal lead at 3:12 of the third period after a chipped puck bounced off the boards behind the net and slid under Oettinger right to Horvat, who snuck behind the defense and was all alone at the top of the crease.

With the Stars on a four-minute power play with a chance to tie the game, Palmieri scored the Islanders’ fourth shorthanded goal of the season with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead.

Robertson scored his second of the night with the goalie pulled at 18:01 with a backhander off a Seguin rebound to bring the Stars to within one.

A chaotic third period ended with controversy, as Wyatt Johnston thought he tied the game with 0.1 seconds left. After further review, the goal was called back due to goaltender interference.

The Stars outshot the Islanders 24-22 and went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Islanders went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Thursday night. The Islanders continue their road trip and will be in Detroit to take on the Red Wings. The Stars start their four-game West Coast trip in Vancouver against the Canucks.