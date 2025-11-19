Bedard’s Second Hat Trick Leads Blackhawks to 5-2 Win Over Flames

The Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames faced each other for the second time this season at the United Center in Chicago.

During their last meeting in Calgary, the Blackhawks won 4-0 in a physical battle that featured three fights. The Blackhawks entered this contest without their captain, Nick Foligno, as well as Jason Dickinson and Tyler Bertuzzi. But they won four of their last five games and wanted to keep that going.

Meanwhile, the Flames currently sit in last place in the NHL and were looking for redemption, but the Blackhawks won 5-2.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks and Flames played a pretty even first period, with the shots 5-4 in favor of Chicago. Both teams got power plays in the period that went unanswered. Ryan Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks to make it 1-0 after the Flames failed to clear the zone, but the Flames challenged the goal for goaltender interference. The call stood, and the Blackhawks got another power play that the Flames stopped.

In the second period, the Flames hit the post early, and there were some looks for both sides, but the game started to turn when Jake Bean took a tripping penalty, sending the Blackhawks to the power play. With 24 seconds remaining in the power play, Calgary’s Kevin Bahl took a delay of game penalty, giving the Hawks a brief five-on-three. But the Flames killed it off. But there was no momentum swing for Calgary, as Connor Bedard made it 2-0, Blackhawks, after goaltender Dustin Wolf mishandled the puck.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Calgary Flames (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

But Connor Murphy took a cross-checking penalty, and Matt Coronato got the Flames on the board, 2-1 with 28 seconds left in the second period. Shots were 9-7, Chicago.

Rasmus Andersson tied the game 2-2 for the Flames in the third period, but then the Blackhawks took over. Bedard scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2. Wyatt Kaiser took a delay of game penalty and the Flames were unable to get the equalizer. Oliver Moore made it 4-2, Blackhawks. Colton Dach recieved a holding penalty against Adam Klapka and once again, the Flames came up empty. Bedard got his second hat trick of the season to make it 5-2 to seal the win for the Blackhawks. Bedard’s first hat trick of the season came against the Flames on Nov. 7

Related: Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blackhawks – 11/18/25

It did get feisty in spots at the end of the game, and Ilya Mikheyev and Adam Klapka took matching roughing penalties in the third period, too.

Totoal shots were 23-21, Blackhawks.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks are gearing up for a back-to-back against the Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 20 and 21. Meanwhile, the Flames continue the second half of their back-to-back against the Sabres on Nov. 18 in Buffalo.