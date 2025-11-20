Noreen Remains Confident After Miami’s Tough Weekend at Western Michigan

Many Miami RedHawks got their first taste of National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) road games this past weekend, and they did not go as planned. Miami (7-3-0) was swept by the Western Michigan Broncos, falling 5-2 on Friday and 6-2 on Saturday. The Broncos were dominant in every area: special teams, offense, defense, goaltending, and forechecking.

This was Miami’s first real road test of the season in a building where they have struggled for years, and it showed with such an inexperienced roster. With 21 new players, including 12 freshmen and several transfers who are still adjusting to the pace of the NCHC, the challenge was a big one.

Lawson Arena was the loudest and most hostile environment Miami has played in this season. The “Lawson Lunatics” were in full force, and from my spot in the press box above the student section, you could feel how much the energy shifted whenever Miami took a penalty. The RedHawks spent too much time in the box over the weekend, finishing the weekend with 15 penalties for a total of 41 minutes.

I caught up with head coach Anthony Noreen after Saturday’s series finale. He had plenty to say about the team’s struggles, what they will take from the weekend, and how a young group learns from an opponent like Western Michigan.

RedHawks Chased the Game Both Nights

The biggest issue over the two games was the amount of time Miami spent in the defensive zone. The RedHawks were outshot 91 to 38 on the weekend, while Western Michigan controlled possession from start to finish. On Saturday night, Western Michigan led 39 to five in shots through two periods, which is quite the alarming stat. However, Miami chased the game both nights, struggled in transition, and suffered too many defensive breakdowns that turned into goals, a lot in transition and off poor changes.

When Miami did manage to clear the zone and get some looks, Western Michigan took those chances away quickly. They blocked shots, shut down passing lanes, and cleared the puck out before Miami could build anything. Defending national champion goaltender Hampton Slukynsky came up with several big saves as well, which stopped any momentum Miami was trying to generate.

Western Michigan won the majority of 50-50 battles and dictated the pace. Miami’s Matteo Drobac faced all 91 shots that reached the net and allowed 11 goals. He was strong in tight but struggled with shots from the outside and rebounds, as Western Michigan used traffic and screens in front to make his job harder.

Noreen said post-game that Western Michigan was able to limit Miami’s shots on goal simply by keeping the puck in the offensive zone.

“Spending time in the offensive zone, that is the answer. The best defense is a good offense. When they are spending time in your end, when you come out, instead of being able to go on the attack, now you are thinking I have to get off and get fresh legs, and now they are coming right back at you. When we have been at our best, that is what we have been able to do. Obviously, this is a whole other level against a really good team,” he said.

Faceoffs ended up being fairly even on Saturday (45.5%), but not on Friday (32%). It didn’t matter, given how much time Miami spent in their own end.

Ilia Morozov, Miami RedHawks (Liv Kakabeeke/Miami Athletics)

Miami’s goals on the weekend came from Ilia Morozov (twice), Vladislav Lukashevich, and Michael Quinn. Lukashevich continued to log heavy minutes and led Miami with 24:30 of ice time on Saturday.

RedHawks Special Teams Struggles & Penalties

Special teams struggles played a massive role in the sweep. Miami finished one-for-11 on the power play and missed several big opportunities, including on a five-minute major on Friday where they produced only one shot on goal and failed to extend their 1-0 lead. Western Michigan’s penalty kill went 10-for-11 on the weekend, staying tight and aggressive.

Miami’s penalty kill was solid overall, finishing 10 for 12 and going a perfect five for five on Saturday, but the penalties themselves were an issue. Stick infractions slowed momentum and forced Miami to defend even more than they already had been. NCHC referees have been cracking down on stick penalties this season, and Miami has struggled with that at times, most notably in their first game against Ferris State as well as the loss to Arizona State.

Noreen said Friday’s penalties hurt the most.

“Last night (Friday), what we did not like were some of the stick penalties. I thought we needed to stay out of the box. I thought we did a better job of that tonight (Saturday). Obviously, special teams, both power play and kill, are massive momentum swingers. And I think 50-50 battles are really the key area against these guys,” he said.

He added that the power play is still finding chemistry.

“Our reps were good. We have two completely new units that are still getting used to each other, still getting to know each other,” he explained. “That is not an excuse; that is the truth. We will continue to grow continuity through repetition and let our consistency and our habits lead to being able to be creative and use our skill.”

Despite the lopsided score, Noreen praised the third-period effort on Saturday: “There is not one bit less belief about this group. I thought we played till the very last second both nights. Tonight (Saturday), you get it to 4-2, you have a chance, and then you get about as unlucky a goal as you are going to get. Sometimes that is the way it goes, but you have to believe and you have to continue to work.”

Noreen also stressed that the weekend was a learning opportunity for a young roster.

“Every single time we take the ice with this group is a teaching moment. We are so far in the early stages of this thing, and we have to take advantage of every chance to learn. A big part of this is learning, seeing what they do and why they were able to do what they did last year, and why they are that team,” he said.

Noreen also said there are things Miami will remember for the rematch later this season (Feb. 6-7).

“It is a 6-2 game, and their first power play is out on the ice with two minutes left. Those are things you remember. We are going to play these guys again. They are an excellent team. They are well coached. They are a great organization. It is what we aspire to be.”

Looking Ahead to St. Cloud State

Miami now sits in last place in the NCHC with three points and a 1-3-0 conference record. St. Cloud State is just one point ahead of them entering the weekend, making the series an important opportunity to move up in the standings.

The RedHawks will look to take the lessons from Western Michigan, tighten up defensively, clean up the stick penalties, and find more consistency on special teams as they continue navigating the toughest league in college hockey.