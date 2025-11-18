NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Plans, Senators Hunt Defense, Oilers’ Howard Trade Buzz

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and GM Brad Treliving hinted that no major changes are coming despite their rocky start. Meanwhile, the need to make a move isn’t imminent, but the Edmonton Oilers could face a pivotal decision with top prospect Isaac (Ike) Howard. Finally, the Ottawa Senators are exploring trade options to patch up their blue line after key losses.

No Real Changes Coming to Maple Leafs

Despite growing noise around the Toronto Maple Leafs’ early-season struggles, GM Brad Treliving made it clear on Tuesday that no sweeping changes are on the horizon. The GM said he would continue looking for solutions, both internally and externally.

Treliving openly acknowledged the team’s performance issues, stressing, “We’re not where we want to be or where we envisioned to be,” and taking responsibility for the slow start. At the same time, the GM expressed unwavering confidence in head coach Craig Berube, shutting down any talk of replacing him. “Craig didn’t become a bad coach overnight,” Treliving said.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Treliving took a shot at Toronto’s identity, calling it “too much vanilla,” and he urged the roster to “dig in” and commit to doing the work now. As for potential trades, he warned against quick fixes. “You’re not trading your way out of problems,” he noted, adding that performance, not panic moves, will determine their direction. The Leafs will continue looking for ways to improve, but major shakeups aren’t coming anytime soon.

Possibility of an Ike Howard Trade for Oilers

A surprising scenario emerged in Allan Mitchell’s latest piece for The Athletic: the notion that Edmonton Oilers prospect Ike Howard could become a trade chip as the 2025–26 deadline approaches.

While Howard isn’t being shopped, he was sent down to the AHL, where he’ll get bigger minutes and a chance to earn his way back into the NHL. There are obstacles in his way, however. With Matthew Savoie climbing into a coveted role alongside Connor McDavid, Edmonton’s top nine is tightening. If Savoie stays put and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins slides to a third-line center role, the door opens for Howard. If, however, he struggles in the AHL and spots are limited, Mitchell suggests things could go another way.

He writes:

“Another NHL team may have what Edmonton needs heading to the deadline, with a top prospect like Howard the ask. The Oilers’ top prospects are Savoie and Howard, with Savoie establishing himself as a foundation piece currently.” source – ‘What does Edmonton Oilers prospect Ike Howard need to achieve in the AHL?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 11/16/2025

Senators Searching for Trade Options

In Ottawa, the Senators find themselves scrambling for defensive depth after losing Thomas Chabot to injury and seeing Donovan Sebrango depart the organization. As reported by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, general manager Steve Staios has begun surveying the trade market for reinforcements on the left side of the blue line.

He writes:

“NHL executives confirmed to Postmedia on Saturday that Steve Staios, the Senators’ president of hockey operations and general manager, had been working the phones to study options for available blueliners. The Senators aren’t looking for someone who can play in their top six; at this point, they’d be happy to find a left-shot defenceman who could help their American Hockey League affiliate in Belleville and would also be available for call-up to the NHL in case of injuries.” source – ‘Ottawa Senators scouring NHL for help on defence’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 11/15/2025

One name Garrioch floated is Ville Heinola of the Winnipeg Jets. Currently skating with AHL Manitoba, Heinola has previously indicated he’d welcome a fresh start, making him a viable target if the Jets are open to parting with the former first-round pick.

The Senators started making moves on Monday, acquiring defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Maxence Guenette.