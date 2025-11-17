Senators Trade D Maxence Guenette to Flyers for D Dennis Gilbert

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Maxence Guenette.

The #Sens have acquired defenceman Dennis Gilbert from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenceman Maxence Guenette. pic.twitter.com/3kJWj9SLWm — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 17, 2025

Guenette was not signed to a contract by the Senators in the offseason upon the end of his last deal, but remained a restricted free agent. The Flyers, subsequently with the trade, signed Guenette to a one-year deal. Guenette only had two weeks remaining until the deadline approached for restricted free agents to sign.

Guenette played eight NHL games with the Senators organization and spent four full seasons in the American Hockey League.

Gilbert was previously acquired by the Senators in the Josh Norris/Dylan Cozens trade last season with the Buffalo Sabres. After the trade, Gilbert only played four regular season games with the Senators, but was a good option for them when needed.

The Senators are now without Thomas Chabot for an uncertain amount of time, and with Donovan Sebrango claimed by the Florida Panthers, the Senators’ left side of the defense is very thin behind Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven.

Gilbert collected one point in his four outings in Ottawa and was a big-bodied, tough, hard battler. The Senators have been playing very well defensively as a team this season, and Gilbert plays the type of way the Senators could use on the bottom pair right now.

For the Flyers, Guenette will play with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and while this will be his fifth minor-league season, he was getting very close to cracking the Senators’ roster before additions like Jordan Spence and re-signing Lassi Thomson.