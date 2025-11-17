Boston Fleet Name New Leadership Group for 2025-26 Season

Defender Megan Keller has been named captain of the Boston Fleet for the 2025-26 season, the team announced over the weekend. Forwards Alina Müller and Jamie Lee Rattray will be joining her as alternate captains. This announcement has been eagerly anticipated since former captain Hilary Knight signed with the Seattle Torrent in June.

“This group brings an excellent balance of leadership to our locker room,” said Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre. “Megan is a highly competitive individual. She sets the standard for work, compete and how we want to act not only at the rink but in our community.

Alina brings a passion to the ice that shows her deep love for the game and her bond with Boston. She sets the standard for professionalism every day and is the kind of leader our players can model themselves after. Rattray is a veteran leader whose mentorship will be vital in our room. I have full confidence in their ability to guide the Fleet and set the competitive standard we expect every night.”



Keller Best Choice for Fleet Captain

Keller has played in every Fleet game since the founding of the PWHL two seasons ago. In 54 regular-season and eight playoff games, she has nine goals and 23 assists. In 2024, she was a finalist for the league’s Defender of the Year award.

Megan Keller was named the new captain of the Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

Keller was a standout at Boston College, where she was a three-time First Team All-American. She’s starred for the U.S. national team since her debut in 2015, winning an Olympic gold medal in 2018 in PyeongChang and a silver in 2022 in Beijing. She was also a part of six gold medal-winning teams at the World Championships. The Michigan native is no stranger to leadership, serving as an alternate captain in college and with the U.S. women’s national team and for her first two seasons with the Fleet.

“This is a huge honor,” said Keller. “It’s so special to be a part of this team and especially this leadership group. It’s an important task at hand, and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity ahead.”



Rattray and Müller add Experience and Excitement

Rattray has served as an alternate captain in Boston for the last two seasons, and like Keller, has been with the team since the start. In 54 regular-season and six playoff games, she’s scored seven goals and 15 assists. A veteran of international hockey with Team Canada, she won a gold medal at the 2022 Olympics, as well as gold at three World Championships.

“We’ve built something really special here, and it’s shown over the past two years,” said Rattray. “I’m obviously super excited. We have a great group of people in our locker room, and to be alongside these two is pretty special. We have some big things on the horizon, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Müller is responsible for scoring one of the most famous goals in Fleet history, scoring in double overtime to extend the 2024 PWHL Walter Cup Final to five games. As Northeastern University’s all-time leading scorer, the Swiss native served as the Huskies’ captain her senior year.

Müller has been a part of Switzerland’s women’s hockey program for many years and played for the senior team in three Olympic Games. In 2014, at the age of 15, she became the youngest player in women’s hockey history to win an Olympic medal, scoring against Sweden to capture the bronze.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this leadership group,” said Müller. “It’s very special. We were able to learn a lot the past two years from our elite leaders paving the way. I can’t wait to do this with the whole team.”

With years of international and professional experience, Keller, Rattray, and Müller seem the perfect trio to lead Boston. Replacing Knight, one of the best to ever play the game and a key offensive producer, will not be easy. Boston will be looking for goal scorers early, and the leadership group will need to set the tone. The Fleet begin their season on Sunday, Nov. 23, with a game against Marie-Philip Poulin’s Montreal Victoire at home.