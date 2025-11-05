3 Boston Fleet Players to Take Part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series

The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s (PWHL) Boston Fleet will be sending three players to participate in the 2025 Rivalry Series, a four-game competition between the U.S. and Canadian women’s teams. National team veterans Megan Keller and Aerin Frankel will be joined by PWHL rookie Haley Winn on the U.S. squad.

The series will begin on Nov. 6 with a game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, followed by a match in Buffalo on Nov. 8 at the KeyBank Center. In December, the series will shift to Canada, with two games played at Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Dec. 10 and 13. The Fleet players will be joining superstars Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Caryla Barnes, and Alex Carpenter, among others, on the roster.

National Team veteran Megan Keller will be taking part in this year’s rivalry series (Photo credit: PWHL)

Team USA posted a 2-3 record against Canada in last season’s Rivalry Series, losing the fifth and deciding game despite a 40-save performance by Frankel. The former Northeastern goaltender made 104 saves in three games while posting a .923 save percentage (SV%.)

Frankel made her national team debut in the 2019-20 Rivalry Series. She’s played in four IIHF Women’s World Championships, and led the U.S. to a gold medal in 2023 after starting in five consecutive games. Last season, she appeared in 23 games for the Fleet, posting a 12-8-3 record while earning a 2.28 goals against average and .921 SV%. She was excellent in the playoffs for the fleet, posting a .953 SV% in eight games.

Related: Team USA Falls in Rivalry Series Against Team Canada

Keller represented the U.S. at the 2018 and 2022 Olympics and has played in seven IIHF Women’s World Championships, four 4 Nations Cups, and several U18 events. Last season, she scored five goals and eight assists for the Fleet in 30 games, serving as the team’s alternate captain.

Winn was selected second overall by the Fleet in the 2025 PWHL Draft. She played for Clarkson University, where she was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Defender of the Year for the 2024-25 season. She began her career with the U.S. national team in 2019 and has appeared in two U18 Championships and three IIHF Women’s World Championships. She skated in three games for Team USA at last season’s Rivalry Series.

The Rivalry Series will serve as a key evaluation metric for finalizing the U.S. and Canadian national team rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy this February.