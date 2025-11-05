3 Ottawa Charge Players to Take Part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series

The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s (PWHL) Ottawa Charge will be sending three players to participate in the 2025 Rivalry Series, a four-game competition between the U.S. and Canadian women’s teams. Forward Gabbie Hughes, goaltender Gwyneth Philips, and PWHL rookie defender Rory Guilday will be joining the U.S. squad.

The series will begin on Nov. 6 with a game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland followed by a match in Buffalo on Nov. 8 at the KeyBank Center. In December, the series will shift to Canada, with two games played at Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Dec. 10 and 13. The Fleet players will be joining superstars Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Caryla Barnes, and Alex Carpenter, among others. Team USA posted a 2-3 record against Canada in last season’s Rivalry Series, losing the fifth and deciding game off Canadian Jennifer Gardiner’s game-winning third period goal.

Ottawa’s Gabbie Hughes will be skating for the U.S. at the Rivalry Series (Photo Credit: PWHL)

Minnesota native Hughes skated in all five games of the Rivalry Series last season. She’s won two gold medals for the U.S., her first at the U18 Women’s World Championships in 2017 and at the 2023 IIHF World Championships. She scored five goals and 11 assists last season for the Charge.

Philips played in two games of the Rivalry Series last season, posting an impressive .955 save percentage (SV%) as she stopped 42 of 44 shots. The Athens, Ohio native represented the U.S. at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, earning a silver medal. Last season she appeared in 15 games for the Charge, posting an 8-5-1 record and a 2.11 goals against average (GAA). She was clutch in her team’s playoff run, posting a .952 SV% and 1.23 GAA in eight games.

Cornell graduate Guilday appeared in three games of last season’s Rivalry Series and has represented the U.S. in one U18 Championship and three IIHF World Championships, including the gold medal run in 2023. She was drafted fifth overall by the Charge at the 2025 PWHL Draft.

Three notable Ottawa players were left off Canada’s Rivalry Series roster, including captain Brianne Jenner, defender Jocelyne Larocque, and forward Emily Clark. The Rivalry Series will serve as a key evaluation metric for finalizing the U.S. and Canadian national team rosters for the Winter Olympics in Italy this February.