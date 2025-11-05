Sparky’s Notebook: Powers, Schimek, Beck & More

The Arizona State Sun Devils (ASU) haven’t played a game at Mullett Arena since capturing the 2025 Ice Breaker Tournament title — nearly a month removed from the comforts of their home crowd.

“Seems like a year,” head coach Greg Powers said Tuesday after practice. “It’s good to be back. It’s hopefully just what the doctor ordered, a little home cooking, and for our young guys to come back and remember how lucky they are to play here in front of our fans.”

The Sun Devils return home after a challenging two-week road swing that included stops at Augustana and Miami (Ohio), where they dropped three of four games. November won’t offer much of a breather — ASU faces a grueling slate featuring Colorado College, North Dakota, Denver, and Ohio State.

Here’s the latest Sparky’s Notebook.

Greg Powers State of Mind

Powers has seen plenty of programs roll through Tempe on their way to national contention. The Sun Devils’ move to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) last season only strengthened that pursuit. And despite a 3–5–0 start, Powers said he’s encouraged by the growth he’s seen from his young group.

“That’s something we’re really working on with these guys,” Powers said. “You can make mistakes and we’re going to continue to play you. That’s what learning and getting better is all about, but they have to be hard mistakes.”

Sparky’s Notebook (The Hockey Writers

This year’s roster features more than a dozen newcomers from a wide range of backgrounds. With the NCAA now allowing players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to transition to college hockey, Powers said that influx of talent has brought new dynamics to the team.

“You don’t know what you don’t know with the CHL and what’s going to translate immediately until you do it,” Powers said. “You get them in your grasp and it was just a decision where we feel like our younger recruiting has caught up with where the program has been in the past.”

With a roster loaded with freshmen, growing pains are inevitable. Powers said he’s eager to see how this group develops — not just this season, but in the years ahead.

Schimek and Lucius Creating Dynamic Duo

Last season, senior forward Cruz Lucius sat out the entire first semester. When he returned, he tallied just 10 points in 19 games. This year, he’s flipped the script — already posting 10 points through eight games, seven of them goals.

Alongside him, senior forward Bennett Schimek is also off to a strong start with 10 points. Together, the duo has accounted for 10 of ASU’s 25 goals this season — nearly half of the team’s offensive production.

“Last year he was coming back from an injury and I think he’d be the first guy to tell you he wasn’t exactly himself,” Schimek said. “He makes plays that nobody else in the country can make so it’s pretty special being out there with him.”

Serving as co-captain this season with forward Kyle Smolen, Schimek has also seen how Lucius has become a player younger teammates can lean on given his experience and skill.

“The confidence he has with the puck, he’s a great example for a lot of younger guys,” Schimek said. “We have a lot of skilled younger guys too, that can evolve into a player like Cruz. I think he’s a great example for all those younger players.”

The pair will look to carry their early-season momentum into this weekend’s matchup against Colorado College.

Loose Pucks:

Sophomore forward Cullen Potter notched his first goal of the season against Miami (Ohio). The 2025 Calgary Flames first-round pick has now five points in eight games and Powers expects him to continue to catch fire. “We call it B game is really good,” Powers said. “He’s still impacting the game in a positive way, five on five, his defensive games good. He’s winning faceoffs, he’s tracking and his takeaways are still really high.”

Forward Jack Beck made his highly anticipated debut in Oxford, Ohio this past weekend — and he didn’t disappoint, scoring his first collegiate goal. The former pro forward appeared in 40 games last season between the ECHL and American Hockey League.