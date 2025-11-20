Projected Lineups for Kings vs Sharks – 11/20/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (9-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Brian Dumoulin
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Phoenix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Darcy Kuemper
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)
Status report
The Kings placed Doughty on injured reserve Thursday; the defenseman is week to week. … Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and will back up Forsberg; Kuemper is healthy, but the goalie was given a day off and is expected to start against the Boston Bruins on Friday. … Kuzmenko, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch for three games.
Latest for THW:
- Each Pacific Team’s Most Concerning Stat So Far
- NHL Morning Recap – November 18, 2025
- LA Kings Notebook: Doughty, Kempe & Kuzmenko
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Klingberg and Liljegren, each a defenseman, will return; Klingberg was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday Liljegren has been a healthy scratch the past two games. … Defensemen Leddy and Mukhamadullin each will be a healthy scratch Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Ryan Reaves Emerging as Sharks’ Surprise Leader of Fun
- Each Pacific Team’s Most Concerning Stat So Far
- NHL Morning Recap – November 19, 2025