Projected Lineups for Kings vs Sharks – 11/20/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (10-6-4) at SHARKS (9-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Brian Dumoulin

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Phoenix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Darcy Kuemper

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body)

Status report

The Kings placed Doughty on injured reserve Thursday; the defenseman is week to week. … Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and will back up Forsberg; Kuemper is healthy, but the goalie was given a day off and is expected to start against the Boston Bruins on Friday. … Kuzmenko, a forward, will return after being a healthy scratch for three games.

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Klingberg and Liljegren, each a defenseman, will return; Klingberg was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday Liljegren has been a healthy scratch the past two games. … Defensemen Leddy and Mukhamadullin each will be a healthy scratch Thursday.

