Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Avalanche – 11/20/25

The New York Rangers take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (10-9-2) at AVALANCHE (13-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG, ALT

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Borgen is day to day. … Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said it’s the same injury the defenseman has been dealing with and will be something to manage.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday.

