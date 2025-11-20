Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Avalanche – 11/20/25

The New York Rangers take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (10-9-2) at AVALANCHE (13-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG, ALT

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Borgen is day to day. … Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said it’s the same injury the defenseman has been dealing with and will be something to manage.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday.

