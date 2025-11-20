NHL Rumors: Oilers Coaching, Future of Crosby and Malkin, & Panarin Leaving

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves linked to a familiar name behind the bench, Sidney Crosby addresses whether the 2026 Olympics will be his last, and Evgeni Malkin makes his intentions clear regarding his future in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin’s situation in New York has taken an unexpected turn, with talk emerging about a potential move back to Russia.

Paul Coffey Linked to Oilers Again — But Rumors Shut Down Quickly

As the Oilers continue to search for answers during an inconsistent stretch, a surprising rumor briefly gained traction: a possible return of Paul Coffey behind the bench. Elliotte Friedman revealed in his latest 32 Thoughts column that he checked into the chatter and was told the rumor was false.

While Coffey previously served as an assistant on a blueline that played some of its best hockey under him, he has since returned to his advisory role with team owner Darryl Katz.

Still, as the Oilers struggle, Coffey is the low-hanging fruit. He’s close by; he clearly has a way to get this group going, and fans can’t help wondering what Katz and Coffey discuss during difficult stretches. Paul Almeida summed it up perfectly, noting he’d “love to be a fly on the wall” as the Hall of Famer acts as the owner’s eyes and ears. For now, though, Edmonton will stay the course with its current staff, while head coach Kris Knoblauch tries to get this group to find another level.

Crosby Opens Up on Olympic Future — But Leaves Door Wide Open

Sidney Crosby sat down to discuss the 2026 Olympics, and questions naturally arose about whether this could be his final international appearance. Crosby admitted he hopes Milan 2026 won’t be his last, but he’s prepared to make the most of the opportunity if it is. “I want to play as long as I can,” he said, leaving the window wide open for future participation.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates with defenseman Erik Karlsson after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

That will, of course, lead to questions about his NHL future. If he’s to play in more Olympics, he’ll be signing another NHL contract, and the question becomes, where?

At 38, Crosby is still producing at elite levels, posting 21 points in 19 games to start the season. He continues to defy age curves. With another two years left on his $8.7-million AAV extension, there’s no indication the Penguins captain is slowing down. If anything, he’s showing yet again why betting against him is never wise.

Malkin Makes It Clear: No Interest in Playing Anywhere but Pittsburgh

Another Penguins player was also in the news this week as Evgeni Malkin put one rumor to rest: he isn’t going anywhere. Pierre LeBrun reported that the Penguins star has zero interest in playing for another team and would only finish out this season in Pittsburgh.

LeBrun writes:

“For a player like Malkin and with what he means to the Penguins, the trade deadline has no bearing on decisions at hand. Unless he wanted out in-season, which everyone seems to think is very doubtful, he will finish the season in Pittsburgh.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Canadiens trade targets, Olympic venue update, Evgeni Malkin’s future’- Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/19/2025

Whether he returns next season is still undecided.

RGMedia also cited a quote from Malkin. “I don’t see myself in another jersey,” he told Russian media. “I want to finish here. But there are always details.” What’s certain is that a trade is off the table unless he personally asks for one — something no one expects.

Panarin Rumors Heat Up: Could He Leave the NHL?

The New York Rangers’ up-and-down season has created uncertainty around several players, and now a surprising rumor has surfaced: Artemi Panarin may consider leaving the NHL altogether. Former Ranger Alexei Kovalev claims there are “talks” that Panarin wants to return to Russia. While unconfirmed, the comment has sparked major speculation across the league.

Panarin is in the final season of the seven-year, $81.5-million deal he signed in 2019, and his long-term future in New York already looked shaky. After a sluggish start, he’s climbing again with 19 points in 21 games, but insiders believe he’s leaning toward departing the Rangers this summer.

If Panarin hits free agency, NHL teams would line up for him. At the same time, if he doesn’t get the kind of money he’s seeking, the KHL becomes an interesting option.