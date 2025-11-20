Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Mammoth – 11/20/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-4-6) at MAMMOTH (10-7-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. … Vegas assigned forward Tanner Laczynski to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. 

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone– Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Durzi is day to day and “close” after skating with the Mammoth in a regular jersey Thursday, coach Andre Tourigny said; the defenseman has not played since Oct. 11. … O’Brien returns to the lineup, replacing Yamamoto, a forward. … Simashev also returns to the lineup, replacing Maatta, a defenseman.

