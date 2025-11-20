Artemi Panarin Could Be Solution to Canadiens’ Offensive Struggles

The Montreal Canadiens are indeed in need of not just an upgrade at the forward position but also depth, with various reports linking general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to potential trade targets that are either a centre or fit the description of a playmaking or scoring winger.

While the team has a young core and promising prospects like Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc who are expected to contribute offensively, the current lineup is navigating injuries, such as Patrik Laine’s abdominal surgery, Kirby Dach’s fractured foot, and Alex Newhook’s ankle surgery, which have essentially taken an entire second line by skill level off the roster. This has led to inconsistency in secondary scoring, thus prompting a look at external options including Artemi Panarin. However, Hughes isn’t going to make a rash decision.

Canadiens’ Targeting System

With Montreal’s roster having a difficult time adjusting to the loss of so many skilled players and suffering their longest losing streak of the season, management will clearly be focused on finding ways to regain their footing. Because of this, few teams are under as much pressure to make a move right now than the Canadiens. TSN Insider Darren Dreger confirms that injuries have fueled the trade speculation and that Hughes is aggressively searching for help.

The need is so pronounced throughout the entire season that Montreal is linked to anyone who may be available. From Sidney Crosby, to Nazem Kadri, to David Kampf, any centres that have had even a whisper of a rumour have been linked to the Canadiens. But with the injuries, Hughes isn’t necessarily targeting one position but looking for any reliable NHL forward who can stabilize their lineup.

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

For now, the issue is timing. It’s still early in the season, and due to how tight the standings are, teams still believe they’re in the playoff race. That leaves Hughes working with a market that has only two semi-clear sellers — the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues — but even those clubs aren’t eager to move meaningful roster players yet. Because sellers are rare, the prices are sky-high.

Hughes will continue to consider both long-term swings and cheaper stopgaps. He can afford some patience because, despite the current struggles, the Canadiens sit third in the Atlantic Division, but the margin for error is shrinking fast.

Canadiens Have the Assets

Hughes has been linked to a growing list of targets, but few are actually available. The latest player linked is Alexandre Texier. He has been mentioned as a fit for Montreal by Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts. As mentioned, the Canadiens seek depth at centre, but their recent injuries do make them open to adding a winger. Whether Texier — a forward listed as a centre but used as a winger with good size, but someone who plays with speed but not physicality — would interest them remains to be seen.

When Hughes finally does find a player to fit the roster, he has the assets needed to swing nearly any deal, from a small one to a blockbuster. The club has depth on defence, which can open trade options. They also hold high draft picks and a very deep prospect pool, all of which can help to build a convincing offer.

The Canadiens’ prospect pool has a handful of potential top-of-the-lineup players like Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky. Many of their interesting prospects project to become middle-of-the-lineup players at their respective positions. David Reinbacher is on a path to being a second-pair, shutdown defender. Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, and Hayden Paupanekis have the potential of becoming long-term, middle-six NHL players. While they all provide trade options, they also help to mitigate the pressure to make a trade as President Jeff Gorton and Hughes don’t yet view the team as a Stanley Cup contender and thus won’t be forcing a panic move to help fix their current situation.

Canadiens Could Find a New, Old Solution

A new old solution? Someone whom Gorton sought out when he was the New York Rangers’ GM may be his new solution in Montreal. An interview published by RG Media, courtesy of Sergey Demidov, sheds light on the prospect of Panarin’s future with the Rangers. In his conversation with former Canadiens and Rangers star Alexei Kovalev, the 1994 Stanley Cup winner dropped a bombshell claim regarding Panarin’s future with the Rangers and the NHL.

“I once made my own mistake when I left for Ottawa… But for me, it was a matter of principle when I left Montreal. I wanted to feel respected. Still, you shouldn’t push too hard for that. Money is not always the main thing – far from it. What matters most is the place, the comfort, the people. Sometimes, you can give up some money and still enjoy the team and the environment…There are even talks that he wants to leave the NHL altogether and go back to Russia. I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s what people here are saying.” – Alex Kovalev

While there isn’t anything concrete yet, Kovalev does have experience with both markets and knows Panarin as well. The Rangers were considered a Cup contender just a few seasons ago with a top goaltender, depth scoring, and some game-breaking talent. Yet now, a significant decline in secondary scoring and their defensive numbers has led to their slide becoming a playoff bubble team. This will no doubt fuel rumours as to why Panarin hasn’t signed an extension and may even eventually leave. Sooner, rather than later, New York could explore a trade.

Currently, the Rangers are in second-last place in the Metropolitan Division. They’re one point ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers, but just two points out of third place. The standings are tight for now, but there will be a moment when more separation occurs. When that happens, New York will face a choice to sell off pieces amid a potential on-the-fly retool.

Panarin is in the final year of a seven-year deal with the Rangers. He was eligible to sign an extension back on July 1, but it has yet to materialize. As it stands, the Russian star could be the biggest unrestricted free agent going into next summer. With the Canadiens’ list of assets, including the salary cap space to take on Panarin’s entire salary, they will become an attractive trade partner.