Ducks News & Rumors: Last-Minute Win, Strome and Gudas Return, and Mintyukov’s Predicament

After a brief losing stint of three games on the road, the Ducks were able to return to Honda Center this week and get back to their winning ways in the most dramatic fashion. We’ll take a look at Monday night’s game, Ryan Strome and Radko Gudas returning to the ice, and the predicament in which Pavel Mintyukov finds himself on this week’s edition of Ducks News & Rumors.

Ducks Pull a Massive Comeback Win Over Mammoth

Monday night’s game against the Utah Mammoth was the first of a six-game homestand for Anaheim. After losing three straight on the road, the players were eager to get back in their home arena with Ducks faithful in the stands. The game was a close one, with the score remaining 1-1 until the middle of the third period, when the Mammoth took the lead. As the seconds ticked away in regulation, it seemed as though the Ducks would add a fourth loss to their streak.

However, Troy Terry rallied late– just four seconds remaining in the game– to get net-front and slide the puck past Karel Vejmelka for a jaw-dropping buzzer-beater. The game was tied, and the Ducks had five extra minutes to add two points to their season record. Defenseman Olen Zellweger played overtime hero, scoring just 1:50 into the overtime period to put it away for the Ducks.

It’s games and moments like these that make the team so special this season. Their ability to grind, dig deep, and make plays is unlike any recent Ducks squad we’ve seen. They don’t quit, especially at home, and put a tally in their win column time after time.

Gudas and Strome Return

Captain Gudas and forward Strome made their returns this week, as well. Strome made his debut on Nov. 13 after an upper-body injury that kept him sidelined for the start of the season, while Gudas suffered a lower-body injury and was out for just short of a month. Gudas indicated that he was “feeling great” and was “excited to be back”, and Strome echoed those sentiments, saying he was “excited to get back at it”.

Those two made their presence felt in Wednesday night’s 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins as they both scored their first goals of the season to help their team to victory. Strome took four shots in his 17:59 on ice, and “The Butcher” was his usual self, registering five hits and 15:11 on ice. Strome and Gudas bring back a seasoned, veteran presence, as well as playoff experience —something ever so important as the Ducks chase a postseason run. Their returns were, clearly, much-needed for the team.

Mintyukov Has a Problem

Mintyukov, a Russian defenseman, was a solid member of the Ducks’ blue line for the past two seasons. He registered 47 combined points, placed big hits on opponents, and was an asset on both offense and defense. However, this season, his numbers are not where they need to be.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The blueliner has tallied just three assists in 18 games this season, and hasn’t had a point since Nov. 2. While Gudas was out, he was often paired alongside Ian Moore, but with the captain back in, Mintyukov has seemingly been pushed aside in favor of Moore. He had the same ice-time battle last season with Zellweger, often finding himself healthy scratched.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman indicated in his 32 Thoughts weekly column that this lack of ice time could be a problem for the Russian player. “After back-to-back healthy scratches, word filtered that Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov would like to be moved if he’s not going to play,” he said. But, he continued, “this is the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, so Ducks GM Pat Verbeek will not be rushed into anything.”

A move regarding Mintyukov is not entirely out of the question, but it is just pure speculation as of right now. If he outspokenly pushed for a move, perhaps he would be placed on waivers. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on in addition to seeing if Mintyukov gets more ice time in the coming days.

The Ducks will face the Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings to close out their homestand on Black Friday. Keep your eye on The Hockey Writers for Ducks News & Rumors, as well as all the other hockey content you are looking for.