Lightning Lose Victor Hedman to IR, Activate Nick Paul

The Tampa Bay Lightning have one player long-term to injury just as they got another back. According to Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley, captain and defenseman Victor Hedman is heading to the injured reserve (IR). Head coach Jon Cooper said that they’ll be without their star for “probably a couple more weeks.”

Cooper tells us Victor Hedman should be out “probably a couple more weeks” after being placed on IR this morning — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) November 20, 2025

While one impact player on the team is sidelined, another is healthy and set to see action for the first time this season. Forward Nick Paul is off the long-term IR and will play in Wednesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. As injuries continue to plague the Lightning, they at least have one health update go their way.

Hedman has been out since Nov. 8, when the Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 3-2. He was listed as day-to-day after missing a couple of practices following the game. The 17:51 of ice time in that game was the lowest in a game this season. In 15 games played, he has 12 points, all assists.

Related: Inside the High-Stakes, Injury-Plagued Panthers-Lightning Rivalry

Paul had been out since mid-September when he underwent surgery to address an upper-body injury. This undisclosed injury had been causing him trouble since last season.

Nick Paul, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Regardless of the exact injury, he played in 76 regular-season games, putting up 22 goals and 41 points. He also played in all five of the Lightning’s Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring two goals. Getting him back in the lineup will also help add some more defensive ability to the top six.

The Lightning will head into tonight’s matchup without defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Max Crozier as well. They were missing from morning skate; McDonagh has been absent since Nov. 8 while Crozier missed Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

Defenseman Erik Cernak participated in morning skate after missing Tuesday’s game. He was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Rookie forward Dominic James recently returned after missing a few games. He played on Tuesday and participated in morning skate.