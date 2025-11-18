Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Golden Knights – 11/18/25

The New York Rangers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (10-8-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen — Will Borgen

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Scott Morrow, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan has returned after missing a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday due to personal reasons. … Borgen will be a game-time decision; either Morrow or Robertson would step in at forward should Borgen be unable to play.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Lauzon, who did not play the final 27:43 of a 4-1 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, will miss his second straight game; Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said there is no timetable for the defenseman’s return.

