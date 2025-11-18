Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Golden Knights – 11/18/25

The New York Rangers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (10-8-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (8-4-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider
Urho Vaakanainen — Will Borgen
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Scott Morrow, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Rangers coach Mike Sullivan has returned after missing a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday due to personal reasons. … Borgen will be a game-time decision; either Morrow or Robertson would step in at forward should Borgen be unable to play.
Latest for THW:
- Previewing the Rangers’ 3-Game Western Road Trip
- NHL Morning Recap – November 17, 2025
- Rangers & Red Wings Game Ends In Bench Clearing Chaos
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev– Tomas Hertl — Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will use the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. … Lauzon, who did not play the final 27:43 of a 4-1 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, will miss his second straight game; Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said there is no timetable for the defenseman’s return.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 17, 2025
- Carter Hart Returns to Action With 5-2 Win Over Calgary Wranglers
- Wild’s Kaprizov Scores in Overtime to Secure Win Over Golden Knights