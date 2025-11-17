Rangers & Red Wings Game Ends In Bench Clearing Chaos

It is not everyday that we the entire benches clear in a hockey game. But, tonight in the New York Rangers versus Detroit Red Wings game, we saw just that.

APPLETON SHOT IT INTO THE NET AFTER THE BUZZER AND THE BENCHES CLEARED 😱😳 pic.twitter.com/SQAhvEADJB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2025

As the final buzzer sounded and both teams were headed to their respective goalies after the Red Wings had won the game 2-1, some players had other ideas. They got involved in a huge scrum just past the Rangers blue line as the game ended in pure chaos with both benches cleared.

Benches Clear at MSG

The reason for the benches clearing was because a small play at the end of the game by Mason Appleton. As time was expiring on the game, Appleton shot the puck into the empty net and at the start, it doesn’t seem to be to bothersome to the Rangers players. Until, Jonathan Quick came off the bench and everything changed.

Quick went straight for Appleton and started throwing punches with his blocker and glove on. After that, chaos ensued and every player from both teams were involved. It quickly became a massive dog pile of nearly 50 players, which is something that NHL fans barely see ever. The interaction ended with cooler heads prevailing, but it was still fun to see both sides clear the benches and get involved to support their teammates so fast.