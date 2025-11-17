Stecher’s Waiver Claim Draws Attention From Oilers & Maple Leafs Fan Bases 

On Saturday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers lost one of their fan favourites, Troy Stecher. He was claimed off of waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs, which adds a depth defensemen to their roster.

Related: Maple Leafs Claim Stecher Off Waivers, Place Stolarz On IR

However, after he was claimed and became a member of the Maple Leafs, many members of the fan base and media took to social media to talk about his departure from the Oilers and his new opportunity in Toronto.

Hockey World Reacts to Stecher’s Waiver Claim

It isn’t everyday that a large group of media members and fans react to a depth defensemen getting claimed off waivers. However, it does speak to the impact that he had in the Oilers locker room.

As soon as he was claimed, many weighed in to share their thoughts on the waiver claim and just how good of a person Stecher is.

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Some of the notable people who reacted to the roster move were Bob Stauffer, Mark Spector and Jim Matheson. They all wrote about it from the Oilers perspective and how much of a battler he has been over his 566 game career.

There were some reporters from outside the Oilers fanbase who reacted to the news as well. Some of the notable people were Mike Kelly and Steve Dangle, who spoke on how they were looking forward to seeing him with the Maple Leafs.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – November 16, 2025

Stecher is a true NHL pro, he has been around the block a few times. He is now on his seventh team of his NHL career and this is the second time that he will be playing for Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving. He was acquired during his time with the Calgary Flames and played in 20 games with the club. He also suited up for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings, playing in 556 career games and scoring 117 points. Regardless of his point production, he has made a name for himself as a fan favourite and a great locker room guy.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fares during his time with the Maple Leafs. It appears that the team is very interested in bringing him in, especially considering that he is a right-handed defensemen who can provide a ton of depth experience to their blue line.