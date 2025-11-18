Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Sharks – 11/18/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (10-7-2) at SHARKS (8-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Dmitry Orlov — Nick Leddy

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

Klingberg, a defenseman, is healthy but is expected to be scratched. … Skinner and Misa, each a forward, are week to week; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he expects Misa to miss more time.

