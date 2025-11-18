Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Sharks – 11/18/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (10-7-2) at SHARKS (8-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Dmitry Orlov — Nick Leddy
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
Klingberg, a defenseman, is healthy but is expected to be scratched. … Skinner and Misa, each a forward, are week to week; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he expects Misa to miss more time.
