NHL Morning Recap – November 16, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking the 13 NHL games that were played on Nov. 15, 2025. That includes Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. As well as Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks battling it out with the Seattle Kraken in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

LIGHTNING 3 at PANTHERS 1

Related: Lightning Beat Panthers, Grab First Game of Battle of Florida

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 12:19 – Emil Lilleberg (2) from Nikita Kucherov (8)

P3 4:09 – Jack Finley (1) from Curtis Douglas (2), Scott Sabourin (1)

P3 19:09 – Zemgus Girgensons (4) from Yanni Gourde (3) Empty Net

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 11:31 – Brad Marchand (12) from Sam Reinhart (3), Anton Lundell (11)

DUCKS 0 at WILD 2

Related: Johansson & Wallstedt Lead Wild to 2-0 Win Over Ducks

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P2 0:55 – Marcus Johansson (7) from Matt Boldy (10), Ryan Hartman (3)

P3 19:05 – Matt Boldy (10) from Jake Middleton (2), Joel Eriksson Ek (10) – Empty Net

BRUINS 3 at CANADIENS 2

Related: Bruins Edge Canadiens as Arvidsson’s 200th Goal Stands as Winner

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 8:38 – Marat Khusnutdinov (3) from David Pastrnak (14), Nikita Zadorov (4)

P2 2:00 – Mason Lohrei (2) from Mark Kastelic (4), Tanner Jeannot (7)

P2 16:51 – Viktor Arvidsson (6) from Pavel Zacha (11), Pastrnak (15)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 12:12 – Jake Evans (3) from Josh Anderson (3) Shorthanded

P2 18:44 – Cole Caufield (13) from Nick Suzuki (17), Jayden Struble (4)

MAPLE LEAFS 2 at BLACKHAWKS 3

Related: Blackhawks Celebrate 1st Centennial Celebration With 3-2 Win Over Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 19:12 – Nicholas Robertson (5) from John Tavares (13)

P2 9:37 – Morgan Rielly (3) from Oliver Ekman-Larsson (11), William Nylander (18)

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 11:05 – Ryan Greene (2) from Artyom Levshunov (10), Wyatt Kaiser (3)

P3 5:12 – Teuvo Teravainen (4) from Frank Nazar (7), Oliver Moore (2)

P3 15:35 – Colton Dach (2) from Louis Crevier (7), Ilya Mikheyev (3)

SABRES 5 at RED WINGS 4 – OT

Related: Sabres Cap Off Comeback With 5-4 Overtime Win Over the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary:

P1 10:23 – Patrick Kane (3) from Ben Chiarot (3)

P2 3:52 – Alex DeBrincat (7) from Lucas Raymond (12)

P2 5:56 – Dylan Larkin (11) from Raymond (13), Moritz Seider (7)

P2 8:50 – DeBrincat (8) from Raymond (14), Seider (8)

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 10:52 – Alex Tuch (7) Unassisted

P2 17:58 – Josh Doan (5) from Rasmus Dahlin (9), Bowen Byram (6)

P3 4:25 – Tage Thompson (8) from Doan (7), Colten Ellis (1)

P3 9:28 – Ryan McLeod (4) Shorthanded Unassisted

OT 1:05 – Mattias Samuelsson (3) from Thompson (8), Dahlin (10)

DEVILS 3 at CAPITALS 2 – SO

Related: Devils Survive Capitals’ Comeback Attempt in 3-2 Shootout Win

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 5:05 – Arseny Gritsyuk (4) from Luke Hughes (10), Paul Cotter (2)

P1 17:46 – Hughes (1) from Brenden Dillon (5), Jesper Bratt (12)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P3 1:00 – Connor McMichael (2) from Alex Ovechkin (9), Jakob Chychrun (9)

P3 8:29 – Ovechkin (5) from McMichael (4), Dylan Strome (11)

Shootout Summary:

WSH – Strome – Goal

NJD – Bratt – Goal

NJD – Simon Nemec – Goal

RANGERS 2 at BLUE JACKETS 1 – SO

Related: Blue Jackets Fall to Rangers in Tight Checking Game

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P2 5:42 – Mika Zibanejad (6) from Artemi Panarin (12), Adam Fox (13)

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 15:20 – Dmitri Voronkov (7) from Zach Werenski (9), Kirill Marchenko (12)

Shootout Summary:

NYR – Vincent Trocheck – Goal

CBJ – Kirill Marchenko – Goal

NYR – J. T. Miller – Goal

OILERS 4 at HURRICANES 3 – OT

Related: 2 McDavid Goals Lead to Oilers’ 4-3 Overtime Win Over Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 3:47 – Jack Roslovic (6) Unassisted

P1 6:30 – Connor McDavid (8) from Roslovic (8), Leon Draisaitl (9)

P3 5:46 – McDavid (9) from Draisaitl (10), Zach Hyman (1)

OT 0:19 – Draisaitl (13) from McDavid (21), Evan Bouchard (13)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 15:39 – Eric Robinson (5) from Shayne Gostisbehere (11), Taylor Hall (6)

P2 1:41 – Nikolaj Ehlers (4) from Jackson Blake (9), Logan Stankoven (5)

P3 6:45 – Jordan Staal (4) Unassisted

KINGS 1 at SENATORS 0

Related: Kings Allow Few Chances to Secure 1-0 Win over Senators

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary:

P1 9:19 – Alex Laferriere (5) from Mikey Anderson (4), Quinton Byfield (13)

FLYERS 1 at STARS 5

NHL Morning Recap (The Hockey Writers)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P3 10:57 – Christian Dvorak (6) from Owen Tippett (5), Jamie Drysdale (6)

Dallas Stars Goal Summary:

P1 3:48 – Lian Bichsel (1) from Alexander Petrovic (4), Justin Hryckowian (2)

P2 11:39 – Jason Robertson (7) from Tyler Seguin (3), Roope Hintz (10)

P2 17:02 – Robertson (8) from Hintz (11), Esa Lindell (4)

P3 9:29 – Robertson (9) from Hintz (12), Mikko Rantanen (17)

P3 13:51 – Seguin (7) from Ilya Lyubushkin (4)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4 at BLUES 1

Related: Golden Knights Snap 4-Game Losing Streak in 4-1 Victory Over the Blues

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 12:52 – Brandon Saad (1) from Reilly Smith (2), Brett Howden (2)

P1 14:58 – Braeden Bowman (1) from Pavel Dorofeyev (2), Jack Eichel (16)

P2 0:36 – Noah Hanifin (1) from Zach Whitecloud (2), Smith (3)

P3 11:20 – Tomas Hertl (8) from Dorofeyev (3)

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P3 15:57 – Philip Broberg (2) from Robert Thomas (9), Jimmy Snuggerud (6)

JETS 4 at FLAMES 3 – SO

Related: Jets Beat Flames 4-3 in a Shootout

Winnipeg Jets Goal Summary:

P2 7:19 – Mark Scheifele (11) from Kyle Connor (11), Josh Morrissey (15)

P2 8:25 – Tanner Pearson (3) from Luke Schenn (1), Logan Stanley (6)

P3 1:20 – Cole Perfetti (1) from Kyle Connor (12), Morrissey (16)

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P2 7:52 – Jake Bean (1) from Brayden Pachal (3), Morgan Frost (6)

P2 13:29 – Kevin Bahl (2) from Matt Coronato (4), Frost (7)

P3 18:46 – Coronato (5) from Rasmus Andersson (4), Jonathan Huberdeau (5)

Shootout Summary:

WPG – Gabriel Vilardi – Goal

SHARKS 1 at KRAKEN 4

Related: Schwartz’s 2 Goals Lead Kraken to 4-1 Victory Over the Sharks

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 19:42 – Alexander Wennberg (5) from Macklin Celebrini (17), William Eklund (7)

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P1 8:14 – Jaden Schwartz (6) from Chandler Stephenson (6), Jamie Oleksiak (2)

P2 16:05 – Adam Larsson (1) from Mason Marchment (7), Matty Beniers (10)

P2 16:43 – Eeli Tolvanen (3) from Stephenson (7), Oleksiak (3)

P3 16:31 – Schwartz (7) from Ryan Lindgren (3) – Empty Net