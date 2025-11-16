Projected Lineups for Predators vs Penguins – 11/16/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (6-9-4) vs. PENGUINS (9-5-4)
2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal
at Avicii Arena, Stockholm
9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Adam Wilsby
Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemmel, Matt Murray
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Cole Smith (upper body), Zachary L’Heureux (lower body)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress seven defensemen for the second straight game.
Penguins projected lineup
Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Danton Heinen — Kevin Hayes — Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino, Danton Heinen, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Larsson
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Koivunen’s status is unknown after he left practice early Saturday and Penguins coach Dan Muse did not have an update on him. Forward Rutger McGroarty and goalie Joel Blomqvist have been activated from injured reserve and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. McGroarty (upper body) and Blomqvist (lower body) have yet to play with the Penguins this season.
