Projected Lineups for Predators vs Penguins – 11/16/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (6-9-4) vs. PENGUINS (9-5-4)

2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

at Avicii Arena, Stockholm

9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Adam Wilsby
Justin Barron

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemmel, Matt Murray

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Cole Smith (upper body), Zachary L’Heureux (lower body)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress seven defensemen for the second straight game.

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Danton Heinen — Kevin Hayes — Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Philip Tomasino, Danton Heinen, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Larsson

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Koivunen’s status is unknown after he left practice early Saturday and Penguins coach Dan Muse did not have an update on him. Forward Rutger McGroarty and goalie Joel Blomqvist have been activated from injured reserve and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. McGroarty (upper body) and Blomqvist (lower body) have yet to play with the Penguins this season.

