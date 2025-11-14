Predators Complete the Comeback with 2-1 Overtime Victory Over Penguins in Global Series

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-4) battled the Nashville Predators (6-9-4) in the NHL’s 2025 Global Series from the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The Penguins entered this contest scuffling, losing four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Predators have also struggled, dropping their previous five games, three of which were in regulation. Nashville snapped its losing streak with the low-scoring, comeback 2-1 overtime victory. Here’s your game recap.

The first period was tight-checking, with limited sustained offensive zone time by either team. There were a few rush chances, but the goaltenders were up to the task. Pittsburgh dictated the play early, but netminder Juuse Saros made a few tough saves to keep the game scoreless heading into the first intermission. The shots were tied at eight, with each team receiving a power-play opportunity. The Predators’ only man advantage bled into the second period.

Pittsburgh killed off the remainder of the penalty and got another power play of their own. They didn’t score on it, but Nashville had a glorious chance immediately following. Justin Barron stepped out of the penalty box and was sprung on a breakaway, but goaltender Arturs Silovs made a sprawling left pad save to keep the game scoreless.

The Penguins finally opened the scoring 13:49 into the middle frame on only their second shot of the period. Evgeni Malkin’s centring pass from behind the net deflected off Michael McCarron’s stick and past Saros for his fourth of the season. Pittsburgh took that lead into the second intermission, despite Nashville controlling the play and having a 12-2 shot advantage in the period, and 20-10 overall.

With the extra attacker on the ice, the Predators tied the game with 1:10 remaining. Off the faceoff, Sweden native Filip Forsberg retrieved the loose puck, and his backhand went blocker-side, over Silovs. Therefore, this game headed to overtime.

In extra time, Steven Stamkos completed the comeback just 43 seconds into overtime. Off the rush, Stamkos walked in and ripped a shot upstairs to secure the victory. Both goalies were excellent, as Saros stopped 16 of 17 shots for a .941 save percentage (SV%) in the win, while Silovs stopped 28 of 30 shots for a .933 SV% in defeat.

The Global Series rematch between these two teams is Sunday (Nov. 16).