NHL Rumors: Berube Hot Seat, Canucks Stuck, Thompson Trade, Kampf Market

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing uncomfortable questions about Craig Berube’s job security, the Vancouver Canucks continue to push an organizational direction that has fans divided, and the Buffalo Sabres are fending off trade speculation involving Tage Thompson. Finally, David Kampf’s list of suitors is already growing as unexpected injuries create a need for his services.

Craig Berube’s Runway Shrinking in Toronto

The Maple Leafs weren’t supposed to be struggling this much 18 games into Berube’s second season, but the conversation is already turning to job security. Jonas Siegel of The Athletic questioned how much longer the Leafs can keep waiting for results.

He writes:

Improvement is going to have to actually show up in the results at some point. And if it doesn’t, management is going to have to decide whether someone else can get this team moving in the right direction. source – ‘The pressure is rising on Craig Berube to fix the Maple Leafs’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 11/14/2025

Toronto’s 8-8-2 record looks tolerable, but only four of those games have come against last year’s playoff teams, meaning the toughest part of the schedule is still ahead.

Babcock was fired after 23 games, and if Toronto stumbles through the next week, the pressure to act could become unavoidable.

Canucks Walking Controversial Middle Path

In a candid interview with Sportsnet, Canucks president Jim Rutherford insisted the organization will not rebuild, will not sell off veterans, and will not trade its top prospects unless the return is a young, NHL-ready cornerstone. That leaves very few possible deals.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Rutherford says the team is “in transition,” but critics wonder how long it will last and what happens if Quinn Hughes decides not to stick around. Vancouver refuses to bottom out, but also refuses to take big swings that accelerate contention. If there is no rebuild, no retool, and no aggressive approach to improving the team, are they standing still?

Tage Thompson Trade Curiosity Rising as Sabres Slide

As tends to happen during most NHL seasons, the Buffalo Sabres are spiraling early, and frustration is growing. That means speculation around their star players is inevitable.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers’ Goalie Debate, Kampf Termination, & Stamkos Destinations

Marco D’Amico of RG Media reports that teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, have already checked in on the availability of Tage Thompson. GM Kevyn Adams insists the player is not available, but that stance could soften if the Sabres’ collapse continues.

Thompson’s contract — seven years at $49.99 million — is an absolute bargain in a rising-cap environment. For the Canadiens, who have sought a second-line center for years, he’d instantly be a franchise-altering addition.

Buffalo isn’t ready to consider it. But teams are circling, and if the Sabres keep falling, that interest will only intensify.

Where Will David Kampf Land After Contract Termination?

After a messy “divorce”, David Kampf is officially set to become a free agent — and the interest in his service around the NHL is already real. Elliotte Friedman reports that Kampf gave up roughly $3 million to get out of Toronto, motivated by playing time and a desire to keep himself in contention for Olympic selection. The Maple Leafs weren’t initially thrilled about the termination, and at one point even resisted the idea of Kampf playing overseas while they still paid him.

Now, several teams are in the mix. Vancouver urgently needs center help. Pittsburgh has shown interest. And Montreal — reeling from Alex Newhook’s injury — could be a late entrant into the conversation. Kampf won’t be expensive, and he’s still viewed as a defensively responsible bottom-six stabilizer. Expect a quick resolution.