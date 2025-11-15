NHL Morning Recap – November 15, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 4 NHL games that were played on Nov. 14, 2025. That includes Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators in the Global Series in Sweden. As well as Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders take on the Utah Mammoth in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

PENGUINS 1 vs. PREDATORS 2 – OT

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary:

P2 13:49 – Evgeni Malkin (4) from Matt Dumba (2)

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P3 18:50 – Filip Forsberg (8)

OT 0:44 – Steven Stamkos (4) from Brady Skjei (6)

CANUCKS 3 at HURRICANES 4 – OT

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P1 2:45 – Max Sasson (4) from Mackenzie MacEachern (2), Linus Karlsson (4)

P1 9:14 – Elias Pettersson (4), unassisted

P2 3:13 – Conor Garland (5) Power Play from Brock Boeser (5), Pettersson (11)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 4:20 – Andrei Svechnikov (5) from Sebastian Aho (11), Seth Jarvis (6)

P1 5:14 – Svechnikov (6) Power Play from Shayne Gostisbehere (8), Nikolaj Ehlers (8)

P3 6:26 – Taylor Hall (4) from Gostisbehere (9), Svechnikov (4)

OT 4:29 – Sebastian Aho (7) from Gostisbehere (10)

FLYERS 6 at BLUES 5 – SO

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P1 8:18 – Trevor Zegras (5) from Christian Dvorak (7), Travis Sanheim (5)

P2 7:17 – Dvorak (4) from Owen Tippett (2), Emil Andrae (1)

P2 18:24 – Zegras (6) from Andrae (2), Tippett (3)

P3 7:53 – Dvorak (5) from Tippett (4)

P3 10:29 – Tippett (6) from Zegras (13), Noah Juulsen (2)

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 1:19 – Jordan Kyrou (6) Unassisted

P1 9:42 – Jimmy Snuggerud (5) from Robert Thomas (8)

P2 6:54 – Justin Faulk (4) from Cam Fowler (7), Oskar Sundqvist (8)

P3 0:40 – Dylan Holloway (5) from Kyrou (5), Fowler (8)

P3 4:56 – Thomas (3) from Snuggerud (5)

Shootout Summary:

Round 1: Robert Thomas – No goal

Round 1: Trevor Zegras – Goal

Round 2: Jimmy Snuggerud – No goal

Round 2: Matvei Michkov – No goal

Round 3: Dylan Holloway – No goal

ISLANDERS 3 at MAMMOTH 2 – OT

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 7:13 – Emil Heineman (8) from Tony DeAngelo (6), Alexander Romanov (1)

P3 13:44 – Jonathan Drouin (3) Unassisted

OT 2:06 – Matthew Schaefer (7) from Mathew Barzal (10), Bo Horvat (11)

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 13:02 – J. Peterka (6) from Lawson Crouse (3), John Marino (8)

P1 18:35 – Dylan Guenther (7) from Mikhail Sergachev (11), Clayton Keller (11)